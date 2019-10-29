During the winter season, dry and low air temperatures can suck the moisture out of skin cells, causing dry, itchy skin. To protect against seasonally dry, flaky skin here are a few suggestions from professional skincare experts with the Bingham Healthcare Dermatology, with offices in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello.
1. Clean it
To remove any bad bacteria, always wash your hands before washing your face. Then, use a mild soap that has no perfumes, antibacterial agents or other irritating chemicals. It’s also important to shower after exercise that causes you to sweat considerably. Try to rinse with warm water instead of hot, and use soap only on the areas that really need it.
2. Lock in Moisture
The best products are ointments and creams because they contain more moisture-locking oil than lotions do. Apply moisturizer right after washing your skin; when it is still damp it will absorb moisture best.
If your child has a rash that isn’t cured by a bit of lotion, it might be eczema. The term “eczema” encompasses several conditions characterized by dry, inflamed skin that can lead to itchy patches and rashes.
Do the following to prevent flare-ups during the cold weather:
1. Moisturize often. Use a mild, fragrance-free soap such as CeraVe or Cetaphil that doesn’t strip the skin of moisture. Apply moisturizing cream after every wash. Pat skin with a towel (don’t rub), and apply lotion while skin is damp to lock in moisture.
2. Keep it cool. Excessive heat from a hot bath or sweating can cause a rash to flare. Take short, lukewarm baths or showers.
3. Curb itching. Gently apply a cold compress to help reduce inflammation and the urge to rub or scratch.
It’s important to take your child to a dermatologist if he or she has intense itching; patches of dryness and roughness; swelling; lesions that ooze, crust or scale; or skin discoloration.
Your Trusted Skin Care Resources in Idaho Falls
Bingham dermatologists specialize in the medical and surgical aspects of skin conditions and ailments — ranging from skin cancer, skin infections, rashes, pigmented and non-pigmented skin lesions, skin surgery, mole and wart removal, and skin cancer screenings. Our team enjoys spending time educating patients about skin conditions and taking care of their needs by performing same-day biopsies, phototherapy, labs, and cosmetic procedures that enhance the skins look and feel.
Eastern Idaho’s Skincare Experts
Adam D. Wray, DO
As an experienced dermatologist and skin cancer specialist, Dr. Wray has extensive training in pigmented and non-pigmented skin lesions, skin surgery, mole and wart removal, and skin cancer screenings. He enjoys spending time educating his patients about skin conditions and taking care of their needs by performing same-day biopsies, phototherapy, labs, and cosmetic procedures that enhance the skins look and feel.
To schedule a consultation with Dr. Wray, please call (208) 535-3637 in Idaho Falls, (208) 233-4455 in Pocatello and Soda Springs, or (208) 782-2930 in Blackfoot.
Julia McGee, PA-C
Julia McGee, a skincare specialist, has the knowledge and skills required to help you with all your skincare needs. Julia sees patients on the first floor of the Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza in Blackfoot, and at the Physicians and Surgeons Clinic of Pocatello.
To schedule a consultation, call her Blackfoot office at (208) 782-2930 or the Pocatello office at (208) 233-4455.
Jaclyn Brabec, PA-C
Jaclyn specializes in dermatological care, including assessing for dermal filler and Botox placement and in-office procedures, such as mole removal, biopsies, and cryotherapy. She is always welcoming new patients in Idaho Falls.
To schedule a consultation with Jaclyn in Idaho Falls, please call (208) 535-3637.
Jennilee Hill, FNP-C
Jennilee, a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-C), is trained in dermatology — managing diseases of the skin, hair, and nails such as acne, eczema, warts, and cysts.
To schedule a consultation with Jenilee, please call (208) 782-2930 in Blackfoot and (208) 233-4455 in Pocatello.