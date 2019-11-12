Burn safety is a foreign concept to most young explorers. In fact, one of the most difficult lessons young children learn is that some things—such as stoves, radiators, and flickering flames—can be painfully hot. If children play with matches or lighters, the threat can extend to the entire family.
Promote burn safety by taking these important child safety measures.
Many ordinary things in a home, including bath water, food, and electrical outlets, can cause childhood burns. To prevent burns at home use some of the following tips:
Reduce water temperature. Set the thermostat on your hot water heater to below 120°F (48.9°C). Aim for bath water around 100°F (38°C). As a final precaution, check the temperature of the bath water with your hand before putting your child in the bath.
Avoid hot spills. Don’t cook, drink, or carry hot beverages or foods while holding a child. Keep hot foods and liquids away from table and counter edges. Don’t use tablecloths or place mats, which young children can pull down. Turn the handles of your pots and pans toward the rear of the stove and use back burners when possible. Don’t leave the stove unattended when you’re cooking.
Establish ‘NO’ zones. Block access to things like the stove, fireplace, space heaters, and radiators. Don’t leave a child unattended in a room when these items are in use.
Keep hot devices out of reach. Store items designed to get hot, such as clothes irons or curling irons, unplugged and out of reach.
Test food temperature before feeding young children. Be careful with food or liquids warmed in a microwave, which might heat foods unevenly. Never warm a baby’s bottle in the microwave. Always taste-test food or liquids with a different utensil before serving to verify the temperature is safe for your child.
Choose a cool-mist vaporizer. When in need of a humidifier to ease your child’s coughing or congestion, try using a cool-mist vaporizer to avoid steam burns.
Address outlets and electrical cords. Cover unused electrical outlets with safety caps. Keep electrical cords and wires out of the way so that children don’t pull or chew on them. Replace frayed, broken or worn electrical cords.
Choose fire-resistant fabrics. Check labels to make sure mattresses and pajamas meet federal flammability standards.
Even when all attempts for burn safety are made, accidents can still happen.
