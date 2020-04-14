The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently recommended that everyone start wearing face cloth coverings, or face masks, when out in public.
A lot of people have been wondering what they can do if they don’t already have a face mask. We want to empower you, your friends, and neighbors to take care of yourselves. One thing you can easily do at home is to make your own face cloth covering.
Please consider the three versions found here. This website also tells you how to properly wear a face covering when out in public.
Alternatively, any type of face covering like a bandana or scarf is better than nothing if you have to go out, although the CDC cautions that these are not considered ideal and should only be used as a last resort.
However, infants should not be wearing face masks or face cloth coverings.
The CDC also says that you should not put face cloth coverings on young children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Please do not cover the nose or mouth of an infant with anything, and the best way to keep them safe is to leave them home with another caregiver should you need to go out.
Further, a face mask is not a replacement for washing your hands frequently — and thoroughly — throughout the day, as well as avoiding touching your face. Face masks help to prevent you from getting others sick, not to protect you from getting sick. Face masks won’t make you invincible, but they are certainly a safety precaution that you and your loved ones can take during these unprecedented times.
Our healthcare professionals highly recommend that you do wear a face mask when out in public and to keep a 6-foot distance between yourself and others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.