BLACKFOOT – A father and son from Shelley accused of elder abuse in the death last year of a family member were scheduled for preliminary hearings Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge Barrett, but both were continued.
Appearing with his attorney Robert Beck, Douglas L. Howell, 39, said he would waive his preliminary hearing, but it was continued after Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers told the court he needs more time to discuss Howell’s options with his attorney. Rogers said Howell’s son, Harley, also planned to ask for a 30-day continuance
Douglas Howell is charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult in the death of his mother-in-law Naoma Ware,
Beck responded that he’s didn’t mind the continuance, but if the state plans to discuss options with him and his client he wants it done right away.
Rogers said Harley Howell’s attorney, Douglas Dykman, has filed a motion for his client to be evaluated to determine whether he’s competent to participate in his own defense, and that’s the reason for the continuance of his preliminary hearing.
Harley Howell, 26, Naoma Ware’s grandson, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in bodily harm, failure to render aid in order to conceal a death, and failure to report a death. He was continued free on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Naoma Ware’s body was found by a Bingham County Sheriff’s detective buried in an old duck pond at her Shelley residence last year following an investigation that resulted when someone reported they had been unable to contact her to inform her of her daughter Danielle’s death on Nov. 18, 2018.
According to court records, Danielle Howell was her mother’s caregiver.