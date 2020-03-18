The movie “The Hunt” was nothing like I expected it to be. It was almost like a Quentin Tarantino movie on steroids if nothing else comes to mind.
There were the token bodies, blown to smithereens, and more than a fair share of shootings and stabbings and unlikely scenarios of who is going to get it next and who will be doing it.
The previews of the movie made it rather intriguing in that you have a dozen or so people who wake up in a field and then are systematically hunted down by a second group of individuals.
That isn’t exactly how the movie played out.
First of all, the 12 intended victims were very systematically selected and they came from all over, not just the usual states where victims are selected, like Wyoming or California or New York, but even places like Mississippi and even a couple of foreign countries to boot.
Secondly, there was nothing systematic about the hunting of the selected candidates. This was a full-blown ambush and killing spree that started when the group was waking up and discovered a large enclosed crate that was eventually revealed to contain weapons and once the weapons were discovered, the “killers” began the process of eliminating the candidates from a hidden, protected bunker on the hillside. This was just a full-blown killing spree and there was not hunting about.
Most of the candidates were eliminated within a few minutes of when the shooting started. Those few that did escape were immediately infiltrated by a few of the “killers” group and they went on their merry way to attempted escape, not knowing that they were being led directly into harm’s way just a few miles down the road.
There is the usual “old couple” who runs a store that are a part of the killers’ corps and they were actually part of the humor of the film until they met their demise at the hands of the heroine of the movie.
There was the typical “federal agent” who comes to the rescue of the heroine, who quickly figures out that he is one of the “killers” group and sends him on his way.
There are a lot of rather humorous spots in the movie and those are worth viewing the movie all by itself. There are also a lot of scenes that just are not suitable for pre-teens and that age group should be cautioned about seeing this movie.
All in all, not exactly what I had expected when I went to the show, but afterwards, I wasn’t unhappy that I had spent the time viewing it either.
It is difficult to get a real good vibe of how it will do at the box office, but I suspect that it will have its following and could actually become a bit of a cult film along the lines of a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the like.
On a scale of 1-5, I would give the show a solid 3.5 and it just depends on your ability to watch the film without getting caught up in the blood and killing, which at times, as stated above, was rather humorous in some of the scenes.
Was this a movie along the lines of some of the good movies that have been released thus far in 2020? Probably not. Is it as bad as “Little Women” which also came out this spring? Also, probably not.
