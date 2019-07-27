BLACKOOT – There are few things more entertaining than passing the time of day with an old cowboy, and if you’ve heard the saying “cowboy up,” but don’t know what it means, it becomes self-explanatory after talking to one.
One like HW Boozer, whose acquaintance I had the pleasure of making last week at his home in the midst of a Russian olive grove on Rich Lane, where he lives with his life’s partner Anne, his Australian Shepherd cow dog Cody, her daughter Bonnie, and Anne’s father Ollie.
He spent a couple of hours bending my ear about his adventures on the professional rodeo circuit, driving cross-country in a semi loaded with livestock, working as a rodeo pick-up man when he decided he was getting a little long in the tooth to keep on climbing aboard a bucking bronc and getting down on a pair of horns traveling at top speed in a rodeo arena, and his retirement job as a real cowboy.
Add in his hobby of doing leatherwork in his garage turned workshop, storage room, tool shed and, you name it. I told him it bore a slight resemblance to my home office.
It’s been a long journey of 80 years that brought him nearly 2,500 miles from the flatlands of Central Florida and the city of Kissimmee to the mountain desert of Idaho near the city of Blackfoot, and he remarked that there are certain similarities between the two — the country around Kissimmee is famous for cattle and oranges, the country around Blackfoot is famous for cattle and potatoes, and both are surrounded by canals.
However, the purpose of the canals are opposite, he says — those around Kissimmee carry water away from the land, while Blackfoot’s canals carry water to the land.
HW — whose initials actually stand for real words, which he confided to me but warned I could only reveal if I didn’t value my life — was born in a little town in South Carolina called Newberry some 80 miles north of Columbia, but raised on a farm where he first made the acquaintance of cows and horses and grew up knowing he wanted to be a cowboy.
“There are only two things in life I’d ever want to be,” he averred, “the first is a cowboy and the second a truck driver.”
He cowboyed on local ranches during his teenage years before turning his hand to rodeoing at age 19, stating out on the amateur circuit. “There are more rodeos in the South than you’d believe,” he commented, “more than in the West because they do it year-round.”
There was money to be made on the amateur circuit regardless of whether you were a top hand in those days. “I got on a total of six saddle broncs in my amateur years,” he said, “and never made it to the pick-up man once, but I won money each time.” He confessed the reason was that in the early days of amateur rodeo in South Carolina, there wasn’t much competition “All you had to do was hang on until the whistle and you’d usually place.”
But his proficiency increased with experience, and he graduated to pro rodeo where he was good enough to finish in the money at most rodeos he entered. He had given the saddle broncs up by then, and he rodeoed all the way to Bangor, Maine, and back, including hitting Madison Square Garden on the way, doggin’ steers and riding bareback broncs and bulls, until he gave up the latter after 12 years.
He learned Florida was a good place to spend the winter. When the season was over in the colder climes, it was just starting there, plus he could easily make a rodeo in nearby states and always find a job punching cows.
He chose Kissimmee because it’s in the heart of Florida’s cow country. Most people may not know it, HW said, but there are more cows per acre in Florida than in any Western state, noting that the LDS Church alone runs upwards of 40,000 head on some 300,000 acres in the area.
The Deseret Ranch aside, he said, “Six hundred acres is a big ranch there because of the number of cattle it can support. You can run a cow-calf pair on an acre where it would take 20 acres to do it up here.”
He took to spending at least three months of the year at Kissimmee because he could be assured of a cowboy job when he wasn’t rodeoing. Only in Florida they’re called cow-hunters instead of cowboys, he said, no doubt because they had to hunt the critters down and extract them from the midst of native pastures, often covered in palmetto, myrtle bushes, pine trees, rattlesnakes, wild hogs and ‘gators.
He and four cronies traveled the rodeo circuit in a pickup truck and camper, keeping to a strenuous schedule as they traveled from town to town and state to state, but it’s a rough way to make a living. Injuries are not uncommon, HW said. But you can’t let a little thing like an accident slow you down.
“I got stomped by a bull on a Sunday at a rodeo in Gary, N.J. They took me to the ER and then we headed for the next show in Kansas City, Kan., and I was back riding by Tuesday. I was covered in stitches and bandages and I hurt pretty good, but I was gonna ride anyway.”
He had his friends wrap him in a few more bandages, followed with a strap so tight he couldn’t breathe, and put him on his bull. “One was always waitin’ out in the arena and the minute I was off he’d run over and loosen the strap so I could breathe.”
He continued that for a while, and even with the pain didn’t realize the stomping by the bull had split his sternum and punched a hole in his diaphragm until he ended up in the ER again. “They figured my stomach had gone through that hole and ended up upside down in my chest cavity.”
Cowboys know that injuries come with the territory, he said, and they made sure to stock up on aspirin and Tylenol before starting on a run. “Now and then we’d have to go to the ER and the doctors would give us pain medicine, but we didn’t often take it.” Their philosophy, he said, was “Save it for later when they might really need it.”
And it was experiences such as he described that spawned the term “cowboy up.”
He was 46 years old, HW said, when he dogged his last steer and rode his last bronc. “I was at a rodeo where a horse that I’d rode twice before bucked me off. I decided it was time to quit when I couldn’t even ride a horse I’d already rode,” he pronounced gloomily.
He stuck around Kissimmee for a short time after that decision, but wrote in one of a series of short stories about his adventures that he became disgusted with what was happening in the country he called home for three months of the year. “I was fed up with the effect Disney World, crime and drugs had on Kissimmee and the cow country around it. I hauled everything I couldn’t fit in my horse trailer to the flea market and headed west.”
He didn’t have a job, HW said, but he was confident he’d find one somewhere. That turned out to be Twin Creeks Ranch north of Parkman, Wyo., about a mile from the Montana border. He later worked as a rodeo pick-up man, then started started driving semis, at first hauling calves from feedlots in the east to points west, and later hauling rodeo stock, which he says was a lot easier than calves. “They’re used to traveling, and they know what they’re supposed to do. Calves don’t know nothing except to look for their mamas.”
HW and Anne moved to Blackfoot in 2008 and he went into semi-retirement, hiring out as a cowhand on local ranches when he feels the need to get back to his roots, and working at leathercraft in his shop most of the time. He’s in remarkable shape for a former rodeo hand entering his eighth decade, tall and trim and minus the bulging stomach that marks the elder years in most of us.