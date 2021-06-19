HYRUM, Utah – The Gate City Grays made the trip to Hyrum, Utah, on Thursday last to take on the Hornets in the Northern Utah League, which is comprised of teams primarily in Idaho and Utah.
The schedule for the Grays includes games against Hyrum, Smithfield, Logan, Brigham City and Providence.
With a record of 5-1 after the first couple weeks of play, the Grays were looking to keep on winning as they look to take home the pennant under first year manager Rhys Pope of Blackfoot.
The Grays sent out pitcher Thomas Anderson who only lasted 3 2/3 innings on the mound, giving up six runs on eight hits and striking out two.
For the Hornets, Nic was the winning pitcher, going the complete distance of seven innings, giving up four runs while striking out seven batters.
The Grays only managed seven hits in the game and were led by Brayden Pieper who had two hits in four at bats.
Chans Race had two of the four runs batted in for Gate City.
For Hyrum, Jarrett went three for four at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in one run to lead the offense for the Hornets.
The game started quickly for Hyrum, who built a 6-3 lead after five innings and coasted from there. The Hornets scored a single run in the second inning, adding three more in the third and a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Gate City, on the other hand, scored a single run in the fourth, added a pair of runs in the fifth and closed out their scoring with a single run in the sixth inning.
With the loss, the Gate City Grays’ record falls to 5-2 on the year and they played a doubleheader against Providence, Utah, on Saturday.
The Grays will return to Pocatello for a game on June 24 against Brigham City at Halliwell Field with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m.
GATE CITY GRAYS 000 121 0 — 4 7 1
HYRUM HORNETS 013 202 X — 8 13 2
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 2 0 0 1 1 1
Austin Shirley 4 1 1 0 0 2
Brayden Pieper 4 1 2 0 0 0
Chans Arce 4 0 1 2 0 1
Trei Hough 4 0 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 1 1 0 0
Braden Palmer 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 3 1 1 0 1 1
Austin Losser 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Schell 2 1 1 0 1 1
Thomas Anderson — — — — — -
John Suffern — — — — — -
Totals 28 4 7 4 3 7
Batting2 B: Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley
TB: Chans Arce, Eli Hayes, Brayden Pieper 3, Tyler Schell, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen
RBI: Chans Arce 2, Eli Hayes, Easton Watterson
SF: Eli Hayes
ROE: Chans Arce 2
FC: Trei Hough, Austin Losser, Easton Watterson
HBP: Braden Palmer, Easton Watterson
SB: Eli Hayes, Easton Watterson 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Chans Arce, Eli Hayes 3, Trei Hough 2, Austin Losser, Brayden Pieper, Tyler Schell 2, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen 2, Easton Watterson 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Austin Losser
DP: Trei Hough, Austin Losser, Kyler Spracklen
Hyrum Hornets
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tanner 3 1 1 0 1 0
Jarrett 4 2 3 1 0 0
Tadon 2 1 1 2 1 0
Ty 3 1 2 1 1 0
Caden 4 0 2 1 0 0
Jaxon 4 0 1 2 0 0
Jase 3 0 1 0 1 1
Ptolian 3 1 0 0 1 1
Nic 3 2 2 0 0 0
Totals 29 8 13 7 5 2
Batting 2B: Jarrett, Nic
TB: Tanner, Jarrett 4, Tadon, Ty 2, Caden 2, Jaxon, Nic 3, Jase
RBI: Jarrett, Tadon 2, Ty, Caden, Jaxon 2
SF: Tadon
ROE: Jase
FC: Ptolian 2
GIDP: Tadon
SB: Caden
PIK: Ty
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (68.57%)
Tanner 3, Jarrett 3, Tadon 3, Ty 2, Caden 3, Jaxon 2, Nic, Jase 4, Ptolian 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Caden, Jaxon
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Thomas Anderson 3.2 78 .551 8 6 5 2 3 0
John Suffern 1.1 28 .500 2 0 0 0 1 0
Austin Losser 1.0 20 .450 3 2 2 0 1 0
Totals 6.0 126 .524 13 8 7 2 5 0
Pitching L: Thomas Anderson
WP: Austin Losser
Pitches-Strikes: Thomas Anderson 78-43, Austin Losser 20-9, John Suffern 28-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Thomas Anderson 2-5, Austin Losser 1-0, John Suffern 0-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Thomas Anderson 9-21, Austin Losser 3-7, John Suffern 3-7
Hyrum Hornets
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nic 7.0 131 .664 7 4 3 7 3 0
Totals 7.0 131 .664 7 4 3 7 3 0
Pitching W: Nic
HBP: Nic 2
WP: Nic
Pitches-Strikes: Nic 131-87
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nic 3-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nic 20-34
Stats provided by Game Changer