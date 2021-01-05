BLACKFOOT — Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot near mile marker 106 was closed Tuesday morning due to multiple crashes that resulted in the closure. The crashes were due to reported ice on the roadway causing motorists to lose control.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office asked for motorists to avoid the area for a two-hour window so they would be able to get those who had crashed taken care of without adding to the numbers. Reports from motorists on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page explained that the travel pattern from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls or further north would encounter up to two inches of snow, falling temperatures, and large icy patches, especially near mile marker 106.
No reports of serious injury had been provided.