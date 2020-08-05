The Idaho High School Activities Association held a board of directors meeting on Wednesday via Zoom, with a strong agenda of items from their financial report for June to yearly updates and the all important information and discussion on the effects of COVID-19 as the state and high school athletics attempts to move forward.
The financial report regarding expenditures for the month of June went as expected as the association is in solid financial standing and has been able to withstand the current pandemic. While expenditures have also declined with COVID-19, the association has been able to keep to task with the items that have had to be dealt with.
There was also a report on the YEA and the list of schools that are becoming vested in the program and hosting those activities, the revenues being shared with the schools has increased and with the new addition of members growing, there will be more and more revenue obtained to share. Just over $100,000 is being distributed to the schools, with some receiving nearly $5,000 and there are varying amounts all the way down.
The annual audit was performed and the association passed the overview and financial statements are in good order.
This year's NFHS Summer Conference was held via virtual telecast and so there were fewer expenses incurred as travel has all but stopped in the country due to COVID-19. There were some good speakers and there were recommendations from the directors involved to get copies of the speakers and see them for themselves.
The 2020 National Student Leadership Summit was also held in conjunction with the 2020-21 SAC Retreat and with the current COVID-19 status, this was also held virtually. Where in past years, there were only 150-200 attendees to the national summit, this year's summit was able to have nearly 22,000 students and leaders attending the event. That is a huge number and a lot of exposure to the program for the states who were participating to take note of.
As this is the annual meeting for the IHSAA, they are also holding meetings at the Boise Centre.
The differing committee reports were given and with several new directors, there were the usual new assignments given and discussion as to what was expected from the committees as far as sharing of information. Some of the important committees include working on the different sites for state tournament and back up plans in the case that something happens that does not allow for the tournaments to be held as scheduled.
Mention was made that the new Event Center on the campus of the University of Idaho is nearing completion and they have requested an audience so that they can present their options and possibly be worked into the rotation as a host for some of the IHSAA sponsored events.
The new Events Center will hold between 5,000 and 6,000 spectators and comments were made about how nice it would be to have a quality location to host some of the events currently being held in venues that are not capable of hosting events any longer.
There was also some discussion regarding changes to the policy manual due to COVID-19 and how the IHSAA board would operate with their salary obligations, benefits and employee time off during situations that arise like the COVID-19 pandemic has forced adjustments to the current Manual.
This was the first reading of the proposed changes and the second reading is now scheduled for the September meeting. The vote was unanimous in the approval of the first reading.
The second motion in policy changes was directed for the board of directors to either approve or deny the use of MaxPreps to seed state tournaments for the 2021-2022 school year. This was a first reading and it drew a lot of conversation and discussion including two letters of opposition from conferences within the state of Idaho. The intent of using a seeding format rather than the format currently in place is to help ensure that the individual tournaments have the best chance to present the two best teams in the championship game each year rather than have them meet in the opening round or the second round with the current format.
Objections from some of the conferences around the state are that it would still be possible to get those match-ups with MaxPreps because they wouldn't always be able to get the most current information from the schools and they don't always take into consideration of scheduling, particularly when schools play teams from outside the state in their non-conference schedules.
The vote on approval was split, with four directors voting in opposition of using MaxPreps and the second reading will be coming up in September which allows for anyone in opposition to voice their concerns either to the director representing their district or via written form to the board of directors.
The final item on the agenda involved the discussion agenda and four items that all received a great deal of discussion between the board members.
1. Rule of Two Proposal – This topic generated a lot of discussion and had also involved a clearer definition of exactly what the Rule of Two was and what the objective was with the rule. It was made much clearer what the Rule of Two and the use of open gyms/Fields was all about and how things would be as the IHSAA goes forward.
2. State Cheer and Dance Calendar Changes – Currently, the State Cheer and Dance Tournament is at the back end of a five-week period where those student athletes who are involved in other activities could be attending and/or participating in five consecutive state championship events. This all begins with girls' basketball, then wrestling, then boys' state basketball and concluding with cheer and dance competitions.
The discussion involves those athletes who are members of the cheer and basketball or cheer and wrestling or any other competitions that fall into this time frame.
For example, a student athlete who is involved in cheer or dance begins their year in May and practice continues through August where they are then at football and volleyball and soccer and even cross country events and practice for cheer and dance are still going on along with sideline cheering and some competitions going as well. When basketball and wrestling hit in the winter, the practice for cheer and dance intensifies and the commitment to perform at halftimes and so forth stretches the student's time allocations even farther, especially if they participate in those winter sports. By the time the state tournaments roll around for those winter sports and you add in the state competitions for cheer and dance, it can be quite taxing on the student athletes and fatigue can become a factor when combined with the stress of participating in all of those events as well.
It has been recommended to try and find a different place on the calendar to place cheer and dance, rather that at the end of the other state tournament. The most common place suggested was to lead off with the cheer and dance competitions rather than have them at the end.
There will be further discussion on this topic and there will be more information received from the participating schools to see if there is another place on the calendar that could spread the events out. One point that was presented was that moving the cheer and dance to the start of the series of five weeks only made the problem worse because then those students might be forced to choose between district competition and cheer or dance and the IHSAA is supposed to be presenting more involvement and participation rather than forcing students to choose between activities and sports.
3. Football Classifications – Discussion on classification and re-classification was brought up and due to COVID-19 has forced this topic forward to the September meeting. It was noted that this is an enrollment counting year and those figures are used to determine the different classifications within the state of Idaho. Some schools have indicated that they may have as much as a 10% drop in enrollment this year with more students opting to use remote learning venues rather than attend classes. This item was forwarded on to the September meeting to gather more information before making those decisions.
4. COVID-19 Concerns – Since this is an enrollment counting year for the purposes of classification and other things, this topic was also pushed forward to the September meeting because of the far reaching ramifications of what is still one of the hottest topics in the state. It was brought forward that there is an issue regarding transfers and the so-called "hard transfers" regarding athletics and activities in the state. Inquiries have been made from parents of students in surrounding states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming about students transferring into Idaho schools in order to participate in events that have been canceled in their own home states. There is discussion on how athletic directors and coaching staffs are supposed to deal with these situations and others that are a product of COVID-19 and nothing else and what happens when the specific activity or athletic season is concluded, do these same students get a free pass to move back to their home state without any penalty. The discussion on this item brought up the point of startup times once again and how some school districts have already pushed startup times back a week, which also could affect the proposal of pushing back the startup for fall sports which are slated to begin on Aug. 10. Director Chad Williams may have pointed out the most important thing. If fall sports don't begin on Aug. 10, then it will be nearly impossible to get the required 10 practices in before the first games. Then you are pushing games back as well and then you find yourself with football games on top of basketball games and so on for the whole year.
“I have an eight-game schedule at Shelley and we know going in that there is going to be a time when one of our athletes, whether it is football, volleyball, soccer or cross country, where we have a confirmed case,” Williams said. “We know that if or when that happens, we are going to have a week or two where we cannot play and our schedule will drop to seven or even six games. If we push back now, then we only have time for six games and if we lose one or two, we get to the situation where we don't even have a season and that is a far worse situation to deal with.”
The whole discussion was forwarded to the September meeting with a "take a look and see" attitude.