BLACKFOOT — After weeks of having their doors closed and conducting services online because of the coronavirus outbreak, local churches and some businesses are looking at reopening under Stage 1 of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan as long as public health protocols are observed.
According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), under Stage 1, which begins Friday, certain services may open provided that they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds guidance. Some of the protocols include: the ability to maintain six-foot physical distancing requirements; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for addressing ill employees.
Under the guidelines, all vulnerable populations should continue to self-quarantine and gatherings of any size outside the home should be avoided. Nonvessential travel should be minimized and people entering Idaho, unless on essential business, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. “Now more than ever, we need community members to be committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH district director.
Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited. Bars, nightclubs, indoor gyms, large venues including movie theaters and sporting events and hair and nail salons will remain closed. Restaurants may continue with takeout and delivery only and should be formulating plans to reopen. To assist restaurants in this process, SIPH has posted guidelines for reopening food establishments on their website at siphidaho.org.
Daycares, organized youth activities and camps as well as places of worship can reopen, contingent on their ability to meet Idaho Rebounds protocols. SIPH will be posting specific guidelines for churches, day cares and youth activities on their website.
Among local churches contacted Tuesday, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will remain closed until May 30 with online services continuing. The St. John’s Catholic Mission in Pingree will also remain closed until further notice. Calvary Bible Church in Blackfoot is planning to open its doors Sunday with a smaller congregation in attendance, with online service continuing for those who cannot come to the church. The website for Calvary Chapel in Blackfoot invites people to worship Sunday morning, adding that they will observe guidelines for gathering.
Little announced his plans to reopen Idaho April 23. The plan is to open the state in a series of four stages in an ongoing effort to safely and strategically open Idaho while minimizing the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s announcement is laid out on his website, Idaho Rebounds, which is located at rebound.idaho.gov.
“We all have a responsibility to protect members of our community, and each stage allows us to gradually open while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible,” Mann said.