BLACKFOOT — A section of Idaho Street will be closed starting next week due to construction work.
Over the last several years, there have been wastewater service interruptions at the Idaho Potato Museum, according to a press release from the City of Blackfoot. These interruptions are due to the fact that the existing 6-inch clay line, which is too small to be serviced by the city’s Wastewater Collections Department, is irreparable and continues to decay. As a result, a project is underway to replace this line with a city-standard 8-inch high density polyethylene line (HDPE).
The work, which is being performed by DePatco, Inc., will begin on March 16. At that time, construction crews will bore a tunnel under Highway 91 for installation of the new line. From approximately March 16 to April 1, Idaho Street between Broadway and Highway 91 will be closed to traffic.
Although there may be some barricades in the parking lot, the Idaho Potato Museum will remain open throughout the construction period. Drivers should be extremely cautious and aware of construction vehicles and workers as they drive through the area. Anyone with questions regarding the construction should contact Kyle Jones at (208) 785-2977.
Updated information may be found on the city’s website at http://id-blackfoot.civicplus.com/AlertCenter.aspx?CID=Road-Closures-4