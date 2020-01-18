Idaho Sheriffs are concerned about the Idaho Department of Correction’s (IDOC) proposal to reduce the amount they pay to house their inmates in county jails, according to a press release from the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association.
In 2018, sheriffs lobbied the legislature to approve a tiered system of payments for housing state inmates. The state would pay $55 a day for the first seven days and $75 a day thereafter. The reasoning for the tiered system was to provide an incentive to the state to pick up their prisoners in a timely manner rather than using county jails as a de facto extension to Idaho’s state prison system, the press release said. The legislature agreed and passed the payment structure into law.
Now, IDOC is proposing to reduce their payment requirement to a flat rate of $60 a day which will cost counties hundreds of thousands of dollars, the association said. Additionally, they want to change existing law so they have the flexibility to determine when to pick up their inmates from county jails — in essence, allowing them to continue using jails to catch the overflow of inmates that should be in prison.
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a substantial increase in new approaches to inmate programs to lessen the likelihood of inmates re-offending once they leave prison. Bingham County Sheriff Rowland, president of the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, said, “While it is commendable that the state is exploring new methods to reduce inmate recidivism, it shouldn’t be done on the backs of counties.”
Sheriffs are urging IDOC to keep the current payment system to counties so that county property taxpayers don’t have to subsidize the state in performing their lawful duty. The average daily cost for housing a state inmate in a county jail is $99. Jails currently receive $75 a day after housing a state inmate for seven days at $55 a day. Reducing that amount to $60 would require the counties to make up an even greater difference.
The Idaho prison system is broken through no fault of IDOC, the press release said. Idaho has been sending prisoners to other states for years and they continue to do so even though sending inmates out of state is against the basic correctional principle of not separating the prisoner from their support base — families that are able to visit them on a regular basis and provide needed support.
The Idaho Sheriffs Association recommends that the Idaho legislature create an interim committee to explore the funding of appropriate correctional facilities. The association says sending incarcerated Idahoans out of state is a loser for the inmate, the inmate’s families and sends millions of Idaho taxpayer dollars to other states.