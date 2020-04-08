BOISE – The Idaho High School Activities Association held a meeting via teleconference Wednesday morning and the mood and ambiance of the affair was in stark contrast to what occurred on Monday, when the Idaho State School Board held its monthly meeting.
While it appeared that the state school board was bent on not making any hard decisions and rendered a “soft closure” through the end of the school year unless a district and that district’s local public health board deemed it possible to open schools back up, the IHSAA was determined to find a way to solve the dilemma of Idaho’s spring sports remaining on suspension for the remainder of the year.
“We are looking at many ways to save our spring sports,” said Ty Jones, IHSAA executive director. “What that will be at this time, we just don’t know.”
After much deliberation, a motion was finally offered and seconded that tabled a decision on spring sports until after the next State School Board meeting which is scheduled for Monday. The prevailing thought was that anything could happen during that meeting, including clarification of the previous ruling which has the state’s schools still in limbo. Gov. Brad Little still has not offered anything to his current stay at home order and the possibility of it being extended to keep in alignment with President Trump’s rulings of a couple of weeks ago.
The prevailing thought process in all of these things used to be staying in alignment with one another.
“We are waiting for as long as we can before making a definitive decision,” Jones said. “We don’t have or have established a ‘drop dead’ date which would be the last date that any decision would be absolutely final.”
The IHSAA board went on to state that if spring sports were salvageable, there would be protocols put into place that would present certain requirements be put into place in order for student-athletes be able to participate. Exactly what those would be would have to be determined at a later date.
Notification of the current standings in the Schools of Excellence was presented and of the six classifications, Snake River High School is currently sitting in second position, just a few points behind Kimberly in the standings.
The Academic State Champions were also announced and in 2A boys’ basketball, Firth High School was declared the state champion.
Information on concussions was presented and of course, in fall sports, football was the runaway leader, although when it was compared with the number of participants (20,320), there were only 606 athletes who actually were placed in the protocol. For winter sports, both girls’ basketball and wrestling had 137 athletes who were placed in the concussion protocol, while boys’ basketball had the most number of participants in the sport.
Athletic directors of the year were listed and there were no local AD’s that were recipients of that honor.
There was a reading of a new addition to the classification change rule that was approved by an 11-3 vote that adds a superintendent vote from the classification a school is moving from and from the classification that a school is moving to. The biggest reason cited was that more information gathered would give a better result in those moves.
The IHSAA also went through and approved a number of items that had to do with sports for the next year, including participants and qualifying teams in football, soccer, cross country, boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, softball, baseball, and track and field. Also the bracketing for each of those state tournaments was presented as were sites for play-in games, dates and times for those games and the sites for the state tournaments.
A financial report was presented that showed the various winter sports and the financial status of each and how they compared to previous years’ financial reports.
One of the final agenda items concerned the Rollie Lane Wrestling Tournament, which has proposed to move from a pod format to a 64-person bracket. That move would require that the tournament begins earlier in the day that what was allowed for the tournament to remain as a one-day tournament and be moved to a two-day tournament simply because of the starting time.
The IHSAA board discussed this at great length and the proposed exemption was denied by a 14-0 vote, although it was simply the first reading of that proposal and a final reading and vote will take place at the IHSAA June meeting.
The next meeting or webinar for IHSAA will be held on April 14 with discussion and decision on the spring sports expected to take place.