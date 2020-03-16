BOISE – In a memo from the Idaho High School Activities Association in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to best serve member schools, student participants, coaches and Idaho families, the group announced the following:
- Cancellation of the association’s State Cheer/Dance Championships. This event will not be re-scheduled.
- The State Debate Championship, is still postponed with the possibility of combining with the state speech championships.
- Suspension of sanctioned sports and activities for all of the member schools, effective March 17 through April 5.
During the suspension of spring sports and activities, IHSAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests. Member schools are not to conduct practices in IHSAA sanctioned sports at any location. Neither member schools, nor their coaches nor student athletes are to hold meetings. Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any IHSAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any IHSAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affiliation (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as part of the regular school curriculum such as P.E. Classes is allowed. Rule 8-11, Outside Competition is still in effect.
The IHSAA office as well as the board of directors, will continue to monitor the rapidly changing landscape of the COVID-19 information and will work with member schools and health officials to make informed and well thought out decisions.