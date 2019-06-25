SHELLEY – Imaginations took flight last Friday at the North Bingham County District Library with engineers from Fluor Marine Propulsion.
These employees work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory that provided propulsion technology, testing, training, and support for the U.S. Navy at the Idaho Nuclear Laboratory (INL).
The engineers who participated were Trent Fowler, Andrew Payant, Dale Spencer, Daniel Moore, and Guillermo Madrigal.
Model airplanes were on display all around the library. Over 50 children and their parents attended this Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activity.
There were three stations for children to explore. These stations covered building model airplanes, explaining radio controlled model planes and trying to fly kites that took place outside the library.
Fowler demonstrated radio-controlled airplanes and explained that the shape of the wings provides lift.
Outside the library, the aim was to fly kites. Wind is needed. Last Friday afternoon, the wind had died down so not many kites made it into the air.
At the paper airplane building station, children could make a simple paper airplane or they could look through books for kite patterns. The books were provided by the library.
Two tables had been covered with black plastic and white strips for landing strips so the kids could test their paper airplane design. Kids were divided into two groups — age 6 and under and age 7-15.
Quinley Tanner, age 6, won a foam glider for landing her plane closest to the X. Darby Tanner, age 10, whose paper airplane landed on the X won a paper airplane book.
“The kids had a really good time,” library director Heidi Riddoch said. “I think the engineers had as much fun as the kids; they are just big kids at heart.”
Librarian Kaylene Christensen said, “We have reached a lot of kids. There were 36 kids at the first lesson on gravity; 26 attended the lesson on structure and over 50 took in the lesson on flight. Possibly only seven kids have attended more than one class.”
At 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, the engineers will present their final STEM class for this year. Kids will explore electricity using potatoes. The activity is free.
The class will take place in the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. For more information, call the library at (208) 357-7801.