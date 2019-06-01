BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot’s Independence High School presented 36 students for graduation in a ceremony Saturday afternoon that took place at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
Three of the graduates honored were juniors that accumulated the required credits for graduation.
A mixture of students that seemed relieved to have completed the process and those that were seemingly were anxious to get out into the world received a mixture of shouted words of encouragement and excitement from the audience that assembled in the BPAC and showed their endorsement of the accomplishment as well.
Introductory remarks were made by retiring teacher Lance Baguley, who soon gave way to a list of presenters and speakers, including the class Valedictorian Justice Fortney, Salutatorian Sariah Dahl, as well as Tyler Roth, Trysten Young, and Shayla Eagle Chasing.
Remarks were kept to a minimum but were to the point and were full of encouragement and the theme of pursuing the dream, whatever dream you may have.
The audience was very vocal as the students marched across the stage to receive their diplomas and were greeted by the entire group of teachers that helped this group with their accomplishment.
There was also a Native American presentation by Parvanch Christensen who spoke in her native tongue, much to the delight of a group in attendance.
There were also some very to the point remarks that were made by guest speakers Lance Baguley and Dan Grimes who also were not only encouraging, but pointed out to the graduates that this is only the beginning of another journey in life and that dreams and the accomplishment of those dreams despite encountering of roadblocks and setbacks that might get in the way.
“If you fail once or twice, expect it, and then get back up and charge ahead once again,” Dan Grimes said. “Those who are successful will be the ones who keep getting up and pushing on towards accomplishment of the goals and dreams that we all have.”