BLACKFOOT – Signs attached to vehicles and messages written with window paint on the cars and trucks parked in the back of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) told the entire story of Independence High School’s 2020 graduation Saturday.
“The tassel was worth the hassle,” “Straight out of quarantine,” and others would be great words of encouragement, bringing smiles to the faces of the seniors as they prepared to embark on to the next mission in life.
On Saturday, the 40 graduates would experience one of the most unique graduations in history following the COVID-19 pandemic and schools moving toward distance-based learning. However, the persistence and resilience of the students and faculty made the transition possible.
As the graduation program date drew closer, the plans for a non-traditional event went underway. The students and faculty came to an agreement on how they would execute their plan — get some trucks, decorations, loud speakers, diplomas, and family together in the parking lot of the BPAC and congratulate the class of 2020.
At 1 p.m., the graduation procession started with a small parade around the lot for all of the families to take pictures of students and retiring faculty. Shortly after, IHS Principal Mark Kartchner would begin the ceremony.
Rather than going with the traditional alphabetical order by last name, IHS would go in reverse alphabetical order to allow those who are normally announced last to be first at graduation.
One by one, the students would be announced, with their accolades and future plans expressed. Each student would ride up to the stage in the back of a truck or in a convertible car. Once they would reach the stage, they were presented with their diplomas, a goody bag, and had their picture taken for the parents to be able to receive free copies due to maintaining social distancing and limiting contact with others.
Shouts of excitement and tears of joy were shed on all accounts, only to be overshadowed by the messages of perseverance and strength; perseverance through unprecedented times and strength to push to the finish line.
Each of the students had to knuckle down this year, and those at IHS may have had to even more so, as the school boasts multiple graduates leaving with college credits, early graduates, and some that may not have been on track to graduate just a year earlier.