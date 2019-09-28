FORT HALL — Indian Day festivities took place Friday and Saturday with a variety of events on the schedule.
Friday’s events got off to an early start with a men’s and women’s golf tournament in the morning, sponsored by the Fort Hall Recreation Department at the Highland Golf Course.
The Fort Hall Indian Relay Association hosted relay races at the track, highlighted by a Chief Race, Warrior Race, a Ladies Race, a Mile Race, a Ladies Relay with a purse of $800, and the Indian Relay with a purse of $1,200.
The main event Friday night was the Indian Day Powwow and Pageant at Timbee Hall, with royalty categories for Indian Day queen, warrior, princess, brave, junior princess, and Tzi Tzi princess with specials on Saturday. The powwow was a community social.
The Indian Day parade and games took place Saturday, with the parade theme of “Our People Feel Good.” There were categories for youth and adults. For the youth, there was traditional dressed walker boy and girl, little cowboy and little cowgirl on horse, and traditional horse and rider for boys and girls. Adult categories included family floats, traditional man and woman, western man and woman on horse, and traditional horse and rider for men and women.
There was a contest powwow Saturday with two different grand entries in the afternoon and evening.