The newest release out of Hollywood, just in time to make the list of new shows at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, is the “based on a true story” film “Infidel.”
“Infidel” is about an American journalist who is arrested and imprisoned by Iranian officials. He is charged with espionage and held captive for some time.
The film stars Jim Caviezel in the title role of Doug Rawlins, the journalist in question. Caviezel does a commendable job as he has done in most of his movies, especially when the role calls for it. Caviezel will not be the reason this film makes it or fails, that is for certain.
An outspoken American journalist and blogger is kidnapped by members of the Iranian regime while he is in Cairo, Egypt, making speeches. He is then taken to the Middle East and put on trial for erroneous and phony spying charges. His wife Liz, a State Department official, tries to use her influence to get the American government involved. She wants the U.S. government to get her husband back. However, she soon realizes that the American government will not get involved. She is forced to go to the Middle East to search for him herself.
The role of Liz is handled by Claudia Karvan, who really dove into the part and she portrays the total exasperation a wife would feel when every avenue she pursues to get her husband out of prison is thwarted in one way or another. You can almost feel her anxiety at not being able to get any help for her husband, no matter who she might turn to.
The film is the second collaboration between actor Caviezel and writer, director, producer Cyrus Nowrasteh as the pair also teamed up on the film “The Stoning of Soraya M.” It also marks the second collaboration between actors Caviezel and Karvan, who worked together on the film “Long Weekend.” Karvan was a late replacement in this film when a previous actress only weeks before filming was to begin on “Infidel” due to conflicts in the filming of a pair of movies.
Both “Infidel” and “The Stoning of Soraya M” were based upon issues which also dealt with abuses and corruption by the Iranian regime.
Caviezel is the perfect vessel for director Nowrasteh who cites several real world instances of American nationals imprisoned by the Iranian government, including Xiyue Wang and Robert Levinson.
The film was shot on location in Jordan, where Nowrasteh previously shot “Soraya M.”
On his website, Nowrasteh stated the Jordanian film commission kept its filming secret for fear of objections from the Iranian government, and the film had heavy security. When the Iranian government did become aware of Nowrasteh being in Amman to film, it voiced its displeasure to the Jordanian government.
This movie has been rated as a solid 4 on a scale of 1-5 and is recommended for anyone who has an interest in the injustices that many journalists have had to endure over the years, especially with Middle Eastern countries.