BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners requested information regarding signs they have been alerted to claiming that mountain roads will be closed in areas like Wolverine Canyon on Dec. 1. Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, explained that his employees have not posted any signs with a marked date because the closure dates are different from year to year.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring expressed concern about the potential signs and pointed out that they have not placed signs in the past and questioned the possibility of someone mistakenly seeing a sign that was posted by Bonneville County from their side in the Bone area but was made aware that the signs were supposedly seen up Wolverine Canyon and in Bingham County.
Whited was certain they have not placed any signs in Wolverine Canyon stating a date, and verified with the commissioners that they will check to ensure that any signs like that are removed. He then explained that he would not make an arbitrary date for the closure of these roads because Idaho winters are unpredictable. Manwaring stated that when it comes time to close those roads to normal traffic, one of the commissioners will visit the location to make that decision.
The commissioners asked Whited if he knew whether Cannon Builders was able to get a barge into the Snake River yet and if the construction on the bridge had started. Whited explained that last he was aware, the barge had not been launched yet due to some issues with a crane.
Whited then explained that Harper-Leavitt Engineering (HLE) will be overseeing any submittals provided regarding any changes necessary to complete the project. The Rose Road bridge project has traffic down to one lane monitored by temporary stop lights and the speed limit is reduced during the construction project. Cannon Builders will be stripping the bridge deck down to bare bones and rebuilding it to fix areas of deterioration.
After all construction is complete on both lanes and the weather warms back up in the spring, Cannon Builders will return to the bridge to apply an epoxy that increases the lifespan of the bridge. They applied the epoxy just one year ago to the rest of the bridge.