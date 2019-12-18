BLACKFOOT — Infrastructure items dominated the agenda Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting of the Blackfoot city council.
Those items included a contract with Depatco to replace sewer lines on Idaho St., and straightening the sewer connection at the Idaho Potato Museum; approving a resolution with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on a wastewater facilities plan; and a couple of items revolving around the West Bridge St. bridge project, including approval of a state and local agreement for the project and a resolution to accept the agreement for Federal Aid Highway Project A022 (104) to replace the iconic bridge on Bridge St.
The agreement on the bridge project was to do design work costing $1 million. The city will be working with the state, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, and the Idaho Transportation Department to do the study and design specifications.
The structure has gone through a bridge sufficiency rating process through the National Bridge Inventory database, compiled by the Federal Highway Administration. A bridge sufficiency rating is calculated, based 55 percent on the structural evaluation, 30 percent on the obsolescence of its design, and 15 percent on its importance to the public. As of 2008, a score of 80 or less is required for federal repair funding, and 50 or less for federal replacement funding.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said the Bridge St. bridge received a score of 30, but he emphasized that the structure is not unsafe. The driving factor in the need to replace it comes down to future load requirements, he added, especially with major projects coming to nearby Premier Technology.
“People need to know (the bridge) is not going to cave in,” Carroll said. “But with the work that’s coming into Premier, they could be hauling loads over a million pounds and it’s not suited for that.”
SEWER LINES
The city needs to replace six-inch sewer lines with eight-inch sewer lines with work on Idaho St. starting within a week. The money for that work, $150,000, has already been budgeted, Carroll said.
”A lot of underground lines are needing to be replaced,” he noted. “They’re old and they’re starting to break down.”
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLAN
Blackfoot is looking at upgrades needed for its wastewater treatment facilities, built in 1951, with Phase 2 work investing $14 million into the wastewater treatment plant, and the city is getting mobilized to start Phase 2 construction work.
“We’re looking at the complete system, we’re looking into what is the current condition of the entire system,” Carroll said.
ENGINEERING STANDARDS
Carroll was enthused about the completion of a 35-page document providing city engineering standards, which received approval Tuesday.
He said the city has never had engineering standard drawings before, and this will allow contractors to see standards on any project.
“This covers curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streets,” Carroll said. “If you build a house, how will you connect with utility services. These standards cover all of that.”
SUMMER TENNIS PROGRAM
Brint Jeffris approached the council about the summer tennis program for 2020, approaching its 29th year. The city has been in a partnership with the high school to operate the tennis courts.
Carroll said with current conditions at the courts, it will need to be resurfaced.
“We have a growing tennis community,” Carroll said. “In the past we’ve had over 200 kids in the program.”
The cost to participate is $55, with $5 going to the city. The program is for ages five to adult, and it starts June 8.
Jeffris said the high school tennis team members are the benefactors, with a 2019 academic state championship, state runners-up in boys’ doubles, and a fourth place team state trophy.
The program is affiliated with the United States Professional Tennis Association, which provides accident insurance and support.