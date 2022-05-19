It is the time of year for major studio blockbusters and it is also the time of year for the run-of-the-mill films that take up space in the theaters while they make their millions on the big arrivals and use these other films as fill-ins.
The film “Interceptor” could be about anything, anything at all, and may just be a fill-in that works in a big way.
There is a pretty simple formula for making money with a summertime release. 1) Get a beautiful star and surround her with danger and some fights. 2) Make sure she has some command of fight skills and let her use them as she sees fit. 3) Let her save the world or at least a little bit of it in some fashion.
“Interceptor” will have all three as Elsa Pataky has the starring role as an Army captain who has been re-assigned from her dream job in the Pentagon to a naval station in the middle of the Pacific Ocean that has the only real defenses against a nuclear attack.
Throw in a couple of bad guys and you have a movie if you can come up with a decent script and this seems to fit the bill. Lots of action, a gal who can kick some bad guys’ tails and presto, a potential summer hit that will be attractive to a wide audience.
Netflix has revealed the new release set for early June of the film that will be right there with “Top Gun” as one that will attract some audiences, streaming and being released in theaters. It marks the feature directorial debut of an Australian writer/producer named Matthew Reilly, who is directing from a script he co-wrote with Stuart Beattie.
One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a coordinated terrorist attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Pataky is joined by Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides. This definitely looks cheesy, but it’s also entertaining.
When a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former U.S. military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.
This is not going to be an Academy Award winner and nobody should ever think that it will, but it will entertain and may have staying power when released on DVD. On a scale of 1-5, it is definitely a 2.75 or thereabouts and it definitely caught my eye and is worth a look.
