The Idaho Transportation Department will direct I-15 traffic to the northbound ramps at Exit 98 tonight and Thursday during construction at the Rose Road Interchange.
Nighttime restrictions will be in effect from Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11.
The restrictions will allow contractors to finish the demolition of the old Rose Road Bridge over I-15.
This work is a part of a project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. The interchange is expected to open later this year with additional construction activities to be completed in spring 2020.