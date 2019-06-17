BLACKFOOT — A group of about 40 potato farmers from Germany, Belgium, and France made a swing through Bingham County Monday as part of a tour hosted by the LambWeston potato processing company.
Tommy Brown, representing LambWeston growers, said the international group landed at the Salt Lake City airport Sunday night.
Their visit to Bingham County Monday morning started with a visit to the Spudnik equipment manufacturing company in Blackfoot. They also visited the Brian and Robert Murdock farm, part of a family that’s been farming in the Rockford area for 130 years, taking in five generations of potato farmers with a sixth generation on its way.
The group’s tour bus stopped at the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot, where Tish Dahmen, executive director of the museum, welcomed them and they spent time looking through the facility before going to The Gathering Place in Blackfoot for a catered lunch.
After being in Blackfoot, the tour included stops in Fort Hall, the LambWeston plant in American Falls, and Twin Falls later in the day.
Brown said each of the tour participants grow between 100-700 acres of potatoes in their home countries.
“Part of the tour is to give them an opportunity to see how processing is done here,” Brown added.