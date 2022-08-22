Trade Mission photo2
Ririe farmer Clark Hamilton talks with members of a South American wheat trade team about his wheat fields on Aug. 4.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

RIRIE – After a two-year absence, international wheat trade teams are returning to Idaho.

The Idaho Wheat Commission typically hosts several international trade teams each year that want to get a close-up look at the state’s wheat industry, but government-ordered restrictions related to COVID-19 kept them away for two years.

