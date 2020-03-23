BLACKFOOT – The face of sports is changing and doing so on an almost daily basis. The NBA has suspended all games until further notice and other major sports leagues such as the NHL and MLB have followed suit.
Things in Europe have been just as discombobulated, with teams playing in front of empty stadiums or being canceled or suspended as well.
Things in the good ol’ USA are just as different in the way that sports has been handled during the current pandemic surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the ways that things are handled vary greatly.
Now word has come out concerning the Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 24 and being held in Japan.
The International Olympic Committee has taken a different approach and it is raising the eyebrows of athletes and organizations around the world. The IOC recently announced that it was not going to suspend or postpone the Games and it has almost come across as “We want the money, and don’t care about the impact on the fans and athletes.”
This stance may very well change in the coming days and weeks, but one has to wonder exactly what is the motive of the IOC in this instance, when every other sports league and organization has been taking the attitude of erring on the side of caution, with the health of the athletes and fans at the front of any decision that is made.
I fully understand the economic impact of hosting the Olympics, a once in a lifetime opportunity for athletes and coaches, but at what cost? There are billions of dollars at stake, with the sponsorships and commitments from business and organizations being used to build the facilities to host the games and to present the games themselves.
This is a bigger than life event and athletes will be coming from all over the globe to participate, or will they?
This is an event that athletes will begin qualifying for in early June when the individual participating countries begin hosting their national championships to get athletes ready for the Games. There are also numerous exhibitions that will be held to help get the athletes ready to play their absolute best at the Games as they try and pick a gold medal or two. It is a big deal.
This is a once every four years event and that alone eliminates many athletes from the ultimate goal of winning gold. It is not possible for each and every athlete to be at their best in the years when the Olympics are held, and in a lot of events, it is next to impossible to maintain the peak performing condition required to make an impact on the Games. These are well know facts and some that should be considered, no matter which direction the IOC decides to take in their final decision.
What concerns most athletes and organizations is the current stance that has been put forward by the IOC, one that basically states that the Games are going forward, no matter what, and no other option has even been considered or put on the agenda at this time and that in itself is just not acceptable.
Could you imagine the effect of going forward with the Games, no matter what circumstances exist by late July and even one athlete, coach, fan or television personality comes in contact with a person who eventually is tested and is positive for the COVID-19 virus and a second pandemic were to occur?
This would be a worldwide event that may never be held again because of it, especially if even one death were to occur because the event was held, when there is even a small doubt about it continuing on.
This early commitment to hosting the Games without any possible alternatives is not only irresponsible, but also unconscionable behavior by the IOC at this time of this crisis.
Alternatives not only should be on the agenda, but they should be explored at every opportunity so that preparations can be made and a direction can be decided upon at the earliest possible time.
Thomas Bach says canceling Tokyo 2020 is not on the agenda, though the IOC is reviewing different scenarios for the upcoming Games.
While the majority of sports across the globe have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Olympics have remained adamant it will get underway on July 24 as scheduled.
Japan was expected to be heavily affected by the proliferation of COVID-19 due to its proximity to China, where the virus originated.
However, of the 209,839 cases of infection confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO), just 873 have come in Japan. The country has seen 29 deaths.
IOC President Bach believes it is still possible for the Olympics to go ahead.
“We are not putting the cancellation of the Games on the agenda,” Bach said in an interview with the New York Times. “We are committed to the success of these Games.
“We don’t know what the situation will be. Of course, we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games.
“What makes this crisis so unique and so difficult to overcome is the uncertainty. Nobody today can tell you what the developments are tomorrow, what they are in one month, not to mention in more than four months.”
Bach insisted the health of all those involved in Tokyo 2020 will take priority over any financial interests when it comes to making decisions about the event.
He said: “We have established this clear principle, that we are acting responsibly. It is first and foremost about protecting the health of everyone involved and to support the containment of the virus.
“Second, the decision of the IOC will not be determined by any financial interest. Thanks to our risk management policies that have been in place for four years and our insurance, the IOC in any case will be able to continue operations and continue to accomplish our mission.
“The 206 national Olympic committees and the international sports federations expressed that the world in this extremely difficult and concerning situation needs a symbol of hope.
“So for us, while not knowing how long this tunnel will be, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Following are some questions and answers concerning the 2020 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Japan beginning July 24.
The 2020 Olympics are due to open in Tokyo on July 24 but with COVID-19 sweeping the world, there is growing concern that the Games will be either postponed or even canceled.
Following the postponement of Euro 2020 and a multitude of other sports events worldwide, there is increasing scrutiny on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has been accused of shying away from making a decision.
So will the Games go ahead? And when will a decision be made?
AFP looks at the options.
Q: Have the Olympics ever been canceled before?
A: Since the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, the only reason that a Games has been cancelled is because of the world wars.
The outbreak of World War I saw the cancellation of the 1916 Games which were slated for Berlin while World War II accounted for Sapporo (winter) and Tokyo (summer) in 1940, and Cortina d’Ampezzo (winter) and London (summer) in 1944.
Since then there have been three major boycotts, in 1976 (Montreal), 1980 (Moscow) and Los Angeles (1984) but none was canceled.
The 2004 Games in Athens was unaffected by the SARS virus of 2002-03 while the mosquito-bound Zika virus raised concerns ahead of Rio 2016 before fading in the run-up to the Games.
Q: Could the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo be canceled?
A: In theory, the IOC has the power to cancel the Games or to relocate them away from Tokyo. The organization does not yet appear to be considering either option, but on Wednesday acknowledged there was no “ideal” solution.
“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” an IOC spokesperson said after criticism from top athletes that they would be forced to take health risks should the Games go ahead.
The response came a mere 24 hours after the IOC said it remained “fully committed” to the Tokyo Olympics, stressing with more than four months to go there was “no need for any drastic decisions at this stage.”
Latest figures on Thursday indicated Japan has had 914 cases of COVID-19 including 31 deaths.
Q: Who will make the decision on whether to cancel the Games or not?
A: The power to cancel the Olympic Games formally rests with the IOC. The contract signed between the IOC and Tokyo provides that the IOC can withdraw the organization of the Games from the host city “if the safety of the participants is seriously threatened”.
IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly said that starting on schedule on July 24 remained the organization’s goal. “Neither the word cancellation nor postponement was mentioned,” he said earlier this month.
The IOC reiterated to AFP that its position was based on “daily exchanges” with a task force consisting of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
“Our medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, is in touch several times a day with the WHO and reports to those concerned, including the president,” said a spokesperson.
US President Donald Trump has suggested postponing the Olympics for 12 months, although Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded by pledging his country would host the Games as planned.
Bach has insisted the IOC will follow WHO recommendations.
Q: Could the 2020 Olympics be postponed?
A: In theory yes. The IOC entrusts the organizing committee with the mission of organising the Olympic Games in a specific year.
A decision to postpone could lead to Japan losing the Games altogether. However, this can be modified with two-thirds of the votes of the IOC members who could thus decide to postpone them.
In practice, it would be more difficult to fit a rescheduled Olympics into a hectic sporting calendar. Smaller federations may be able to accommodate at short notice but bigger sports such as football, basketball and tennis may struggle with any shift in dates.
Broadcasters such as NBC, who have paid a substantial amount of money for the rights and have already sold over $1.25 billion of advertising, will also be distinctly unhappy about a postponement that forces them to put the Games up against other high-profile and profitable leagues such as the NBA.
World athletics chief Sebastian Coe admitted Thursday the Olympics could be moved to later in the year — although he said it was too early to make a definitive decision.
“Anything is possible at the moment,” Coe, a member of the Tokyo Olympics Games Coordination Commission, told the BBC when asked whether the Games could be postponed to September or October. “Nobody is saying we will be going to the Games come what may,” he added.
Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi also said athletes were being forced to take health risks.
“The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day?” Stefanidi tweeted. “You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months.”
Q: Could the Games be held behind closed doors?
So far 4.5 million tickets have been sold in Japan, with around 7.8 million expected to be sold overall, 20 to 30 percent of them internationally.
Japan’s tourism ministry in 2018 projected around 600,000 foreign spectators would come for the Olympics, a significant economic windfall.
“Organizing an Olympics behind closed doors is an ‘impossible and unrealistic’ option,” said Patrick Nally, the Briton who founded the IOC’s ‘TOP’ sponsorship program.
Q: When will a decision be taken?
A: The IOC has not said anything on this matter, only repeating that it has confidence in the “success” of the event. It is not surprising given that any prevarication or uncertainty might lead to a dip in ticket sales and could also affect athlete preparation.
Dick Pound, the former head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, who is an IOC member, is one of the few to have popped his head above the parapet. “At some point, whether it’s two months out or one month out, somebody is going to have to decide ‘Yes’ or ‘No’,” Pound said last month.
The IOC added any decision it takes on the staging of the Games “will not be determined by financial interests, because thanks to its risk management policies and insurance it will in any case be able to continue its operations and accomplish its mission to organize the Olympic Games”.
This is part one of a two part article on the 2020 Olympics that are scheduled to begin on July 24 in Japan. Part two of this discussion will be presented on Tuesday, in the Bingham County Chronicle
The writers at Yahoo Sports and the Associated Press contributed to this article.