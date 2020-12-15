The Idaho Physicians Clinic (IPC) is pleased to introduce Mark Mansfield, MD, board-certified family medicine doctor with a special emphasis in gastroenterology.
The goal of the IPC is to provide high-quality healthcare to each patient right here in Blackfoot at 98 Poplar St. Physicians, such as Dr. Mansfield, offer a wide variety of specialties focusing on the needs of every member of your family.
With more than 23 years of experience in general medicine with an emphasis on gastroenterology, Dr. Mansfield has demonstrated a remarkable insight in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the digestive tract, which includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and gallbladder. His experience includes diagnosis and treatment of heartburn/gastroesophageal reflux, abdominal pain, chronic nausea and vomiting, bowel habit disorders, peptic ulcer disease, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Such insight makes Dr. Mansfield a coveted member of the IPC gastroenterology team. “I am honored and excited to work with Dr. Charles Evans and Dr. Eric Wingerson, both well-respected gastroenterologists,” states Dr. Mansfield.
Dr. Mansfield holds an Associate Degree in Mathematics and Science from Lassen Junior College and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. As a recipient of a National Institute of Research Grant, Dr. Mansfield was awarded the Western Regional Student Research Forum for Medical Students “Outstanding Presentation Award” in 1992 for his research of the dog colon while working towards his MD degree and then graduated with his Medical Doctorate from the University of Nevada School of Medicine.
From there his interest and understanding of the gastroenterologic system continues. He completed full course work and certification through the National Procedures Institute to include upper endoscopy and colonoscopy. He completed his family medicine residency at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, where he was mentored by some of Eastern Idaho’s most revered physicians and surgeons.
When Dr. Mansfield is not practicing medicine, he enjoys bow hunting, archery, fly fishing, and traveling the world.
With these specialties and access to all additional services offered at Bingham Memorial Hospital, your entire family will receive the care they deserve. Call (208) 785-3800 or visit: www.BinghamMemorial.org/Idaho-Physicians-Clinic to schedule your appointment today with any of the IPC providers, including Dr. Mansfield.