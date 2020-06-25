The new film “Irresistible” is an intriguing and entertaining movie and is in its first run in theaters this week.
Originally released in late May, “Irresistible” is only now hitting a full spectrum of theaters so the exposure has not yet reached the potential of what the film could become.
The plot is about a Democratic strategist who attempts to help a candidate win an election in a small right wing town.
You can only imagine the interactions between this strategist and the townsfolk who all believe the exact opposite of what this “professional” politician brings to town.
The film is presented by Jon Stewart and he has assembled a very strong cast, which includes Steve Carrell, Chris Cooper, MacKenzie Davis, Rose Byrne, Topher Grace, and Natasha Lyonne among others and the script is very well conceived and written and there is a good deal of laughter throughout the nearly two-hour movie.
While it is probably appropriate that this film is running in a major election year in the United States, some may find that to be a bit of a stretch and that Stewart is only trying to capture audiences and their box office contribution, but this film may be a bit more than that as it explores the differences between the left wing and right wing political beliefs and does so in a comedic manner.
Carell gets the nod as the political strategist and Cooper has the role of the local candidate and the two have some very funny and interesting interludes throughout the show. Toss in Davis as Cooper’s daughter and her input sheds some real thought-provoking scenes when she points out how Carell is trying to manipulate Cooper along and tries to get him elected, but not necessarily along the lines of his true beliefs.
It’s definitely worth a look at the theater this week and it will be one that I will remember for some time. Is it a top 100 movie of all time, definitely not, but it will be remembered by those who take the time to see it this week.
“Irresistible” will be showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, along with a full slate of feature films and will have a slate of four showing daily beginning today.
This is the first week that the Movie Mill will be showing a full slate of films since they reopened several weeks ago, and the classic division of films this week will include “The Hunger Games” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” so there will be plenty of films to see.
