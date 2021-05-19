BLACKFOOT – With the temperatures getting warmer and summer just around the corner, the season for irrigation has already gotten underway. As people begin watering with this resource, it is important to remember that it is not safe to play in ditches and canals even if you have done it in the past.
Nearly 10 years ago, tragedy struck Bingham County when a short-circuited pump caused more than one death. It started when a local was walking their dog out in the countryside and the dog hopped into the canal. The dog was not swimming to get itself out of the canal so the owner went in after it. Again, tragedy struck and the pet owner was electrocuted. One by one, the short-circuiting pump claimed a few lives before the problem was caught by the EMTs who arrived on scene. The loss of multiple people was a reminder that although there may be fun to be had, the canals are still not a safe place to play. The good news is that is not a common situation.
One of the most common misconceptions that takes place during irrigation season is that the city has anything to do with irrigation water being on the sidewalk or streets. Every year, dispatch and city hall receive a large volume of phone calls about this issue, but all they can do is contact the respective ditch company.
In fact, if the water is running off of someone’s property, they are responsible for doing everything in their power to prevent the wasting of irrigation water. Property owners are tasked with maintaining the lines on their property as well as any lines that are buried on their property or buried underground to reach the proper end users along the same lateral.
Other notable factors that surround irrigation include not taking water that does not belong to the property, or using more than the shares that are owned. Both of these factors can result in potential civil action taken against them. It is unlawful to tamper with or utilize a ditch that you do not have the authority or rights to the water. Furthermore, it is required to ensure that those who use irrigation that travels through your property that they have access to the ditch as per state statute.