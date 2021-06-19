BLACKFOOT – Across the county and the state, the signs of drought can be witnessed by residents and visitors. Water levels are hitting severe lows in some areas across the state, with places like Mackay Reservoir below 40% this early in the season and other locations struggling to receive irrigation water inside the towns and cities.
Members on the Little Butte Irrigation Company’s laterals have witnessed the issues first-hand this season, starting with their ditch master quitting and the shaky water situation. Members have shared their frustrations with their board of directors, and have started to see some results, according to those on the lateral.
Other laterals inside Blackfoot have met similar issues, and in the past had limitations placed on watering days, or limited to every other week rather than weekly watering in efforts to limit the amount of water wasted through evaporation and instead insuring that the farmers across the state are to receive their shares of water for their crops.
Similar to the issues that have left Jensen’s Grove nearly empty this year, the early heat in March caused increased melting of the snowpack that we were not prepared for, that heat influx has been credited with causing issues around the Snake River drainage. Now, some of the main arterial waterways are under tight observation and maintenance as the season continues on.
According to the US Drought Monitor, Bingham County sits in the abnormally dry category and will continue to be monitored with most of the state being at least in the moderate drought category and the next most common is severe drought.
Idaho statutes provide leniency for ditch companies and irrigation companies when there is a drought season because sometimes it is not possible to provide water at the expected amounts. In those statutes it is listed that water should be available from April 1 to November 1, that the water should be on demand for the shareholders, and there should be no tampering of the flow to the shareholders. However, this year all of those statutes will be overlooked because of the stipulations put in place to protect farmers’ fields across the state.
Most irrigation companies are asking their shareholders to be patient and to understand the situation surrounding the droughts. This may mean that those who traditionally watered their lawns with irrigation water may need to subsidize it with sprinklers through their potable systems. Although people may not want to do this because it may result in a higher-than-normal water bill, it could be the only option to keep plants green this summer.
If you have questions about the current status of your irrigation water, contact your ditch company and ask what plans they have in place and ask for information regarding shutdown procedures and if they have any plans for closing the lines down for de-mossing or due to insufficient headwater.
This summer has poised itself as being one for the record books and will require cooperation between water rights holders.