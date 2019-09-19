BLACKFOOT – Isabelle Jolley, the 19-year-old Blackfoot woman who allegedly tried to kill a man whose home she reportedly occupied for a short time, waived her preliminary hearing on charges of attempted murder and burglary Thursday and is scheduled to enter a plea in District Court before Judge Darren Simpson on Oct 7.
Jolley’s public defender, Jeffrey Kunz, told Magistrate Judge James Barrett there is an offer on the table from the prosecution and they are working on terms under which she could be released from jail on furlough for medical reasons, but no details were discussed.
In the meantime, she remains in the Bingham County Jail under $200,000 bail. Jolley is accused of attempting to shoot Andrew R. Young, 32, at his home in Groveland on Aug. 29.
According to court records, Jolley told police she went to Young’s home west of Blackfoot with the intention of killing him or herself. She said she pulled the trigger of the handgun she carried, but it misfired.
Young told police he was watching television in his bedroom when he heard a noise in the hallway and looked up to see someone pointing a handgun at him. He said when the gun misfired he knocked it from the person’s hand and the person fled. He grabbed the gun and followed, climbing up an embankment by his house and saw the person he thought was a female getting into a car.
Young said he pulled the trigger on the weapon but it didn’t fire, so he recycled the slide and began firing as the vehicle drove away, getting off seven or eight shots. According to court records, Young told police he believed his assailant to be Jolley or her mother.
The person, later identified as Jolley, was wounded in the knee and drove herself to Blackfoot where she called 911 and an ambulance crew transported her to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Hospital staff notified police of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said there were eight bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car Jolley was driving.
Young has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle. He waived preliminary hearing earlier this month and is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges in District Court on Sept. 30
He has been released from jail on his own recognizance to pretrial services.