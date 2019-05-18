BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) is celebrating 10 years as an elementary school, and they celebrated at the school Thursday night.
Ten years ago, the school started with nine teachers and 90 students, grades six through eight. It was started in a modular unit on the property.
Starting in the 2019-20 school year, 360 students are registered in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. There are still some openings in grades five and six. The staff now numbers 28.
“We are a project-based learning school and are part of the community,” ISTCS Director Tami Dortch said. “We host a Science Fair and Science Night and students help clean the library and parks in Blackfoot. We’ve also paid off the school building this year. We needed to close on our original building before we could start planning to build another school.”
Charter schools cannot bond for school funds “but we can borrow,” Dortch said. “We’ve been leasing this building for the past eight years from Hogan Construction. With the help of the Bank of Idaho and the United States Department of Agriculture, we finished closing on the building last week. Hogan Construction gave us a large donation.
“We are in year two of a five-year expansion program, so we have three years left. We have added a playground for our elementary and put another fire hydrant by the modular units.”
The school owns 15 acres.
“We are excited to have made as much progress as we have,” school board chair Kelly Moulton said. “We have closed on the school building; it’s all ours. A lot of people worked hard for us to get here.
“School choice matters; people need to have choice in education.”
Moulton also was flipping burgers on one of the grills for this celebration.
“We started with 750 patties and cooked everything,” she said. “We had only 20 patties left.”
Students, parents, and staff were joined by former staff and students to celebrate this milestone.
Five original staff members who taught at the school when it opened attended the party.
Steve Andrew taught sixth grade language arts and geography. He is now the principal at Longfellow Elementary in Idaho Falls.
Joel Weaver taught P.E., Spanish, history and was vice-principal. For the past six years, he’s been running the Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall. “It’s been a bumpy career but a good one,” he said.
Gary Larsen was ISTCS’ first principal. “I went from principal to bus driver,” he said. “This is a great thing for the school. I watch the kids go back and forth; they are happy, sociable, and not picking on somebody.”
Two of the five — Brent Christensen and Lisa Blight — are still teaching at ISTCS.
Christensen teaches art, chess, and yearbook. “They are good kids and the people I work with are phenomenal.
Blight has taught special education at the school for all 10 years. “I’ve taught with great teachers, have great students and a great administration.”
Come June 5-10, Blight, three other adults and eight eighth-graders are taking a historical tour of Washington, D.C., and New York City. “We will tour D.C. and then, in New York, we will attend a Broadway play, tour Ellis Island and see the Statue of Liberty; see Central Park and tour the 9-11 Tribute Museum.”
State Charter School Commissioner Sherrilynn Bair will be one of the adult chaperones who will travel on this historical tour.
“I’m excited to be here (for this celebration),” Bair said. “I’m not only a charter school commission member but also I’m here to support my grandkids. I love the school’s projects fair.”
“I like the hands-on projects and the field trips,” parent Clarissa Wanstrom said.
“The culture of the school has a positive effect on children. It helps them be comfortable with who they are and helps them accept others,” parent Dallen Worthington said.
“I like the atmosphere (of the school) and the hands-on learning,” parent Troy Despain said.
Seventh-grader Dax Whitney likes sports and the after-school activities offered. He plays basketball and runs cross country.
Third-grader Deacon Whitney likes the nice teachers.
Sixth-grader Dylann Wanstrom liked building a roller coaster and a bridge.
Sixth-grader Lily Harper said, “Everyone is welcoming.”
Seventh-grader Pierce Moulton likes Fridays off. “There are good teachers and lots of projects.”
Ansley Perry and Natalee Beck attended ISTCS, completing eighth grade last school year. Both are freshmen in high school — Perry at Bingham Academy and Beck at Blackfoot High School. Both said they were prepared for high school after attending ISTCS.
With the encouragement of parents, ISTCS was originally developed for students in grades six through eight under the auspices of Bingham Charter Community Learning Center. After four or five years, the two entities split and both have continued to develop and grow.
“The split was difficult but necessary,” Gary Larsen, the original principal, said.
In 2014, grades four and five were added to the ISTCS curriculum. In 2018, classes for kindergartners through third-graders were added. The school is located at 17 N. 550 W. in Blackfoot.