BLACKFOOT — Students from the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) in Blackfoot took part Saturday in the 16th Idaho Regional Future City Competition at Boise State University.
Two teams represented the Blackfoot school. According to Paul Beck, sixth grade science and future city class teacher at ISTCS, there were 36 special awards given. The team that worked on the future city of Copper Springs won an award for best consideration of air transportation. The other ISTCS team put together Hydro City.
The Blackfoot teams earned special recognition in an email to Beck from Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and the students’ mentor, Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning administrator.
“Kurt and I were extremely impressed with the city models we got to see last month, but we were particularly impressed with the engagement of the students who were explaining their planning and their thought processes while designing the cities,” Carroll said in the email. “I know that you took special pride, justifiably, in the synergy that was displayed by the students.”
Carroll said T-O Engineers in Boise, which has a relationship with Blackfoot, had a sponsorship involvement with the project.
“I’m glad to see them mentoring future participation for things we do every day,” Carroll said. “It includes citizen involvement, it’s a way to encourage youth to think about city ideas early.”
Engineering designs were looking at environmental friendliness while looking at infrastructure issues, Hibbert said.
“These kids were really enthusiastic, they were just almost fighting with each other to talk about the city and planning they put into it,” Carroll said.
“I’m proud of them, this was a fun group,” Hibbert added.
Beck said there is quite a bit involved with the future city class, which was an after-school program until last school year when it became part of the curriculum.
On the national competition level, there are requirements that have to be met with five things needing to be turned in. One is a simulated city on a computer, another is a city plan while determining how to reach goals, there is an essay that talks about the city, there is a model of the city, and the students give a presentation with details of the essay without regurgitating what’s in the essay.
The students talk about how a city is planned out with different zones, sewer and water, learning about infrastructure, learning how to set and reach goals, and how to reset and set new goals if they don’t reach the original goal.
“They have to work as a group to make it successful, which is not always easy when you have 25-30 kids, each with their own ideas,” Beck said.
The whole class culminates in the competition at BSU, involving over 30 teams from 20 schools. ISTCS only took two teams this year as opposed to three at times before. Beck said judges walk around at the competition for four hours, asking students questions as they go.
The first place winner from the regional competition goes on to Washington, D.C.
ISTCS took 23 students to the regional event.
“Working together can be a bit of a challenge with lots of ideas, but they work together pretty well to meet that common goal,” Beck said. “I’m proud of their work ethic and their presentation, they did well, they handled themselves well.
Beck said there is a theme to the competition every year. This year’s theme was “Clean Water — Tap Into Tomorrow,” and students had to reflect that topic in their work.
Each team came up with different ideas on how to purify water, discussing desalination plans, other filters and purifying systems, and they discussed using rain water and runoff.