Southeast Idaho might not be a thriving metropolis, relatively speaking, but through the years I’ve thought that it holds its own when it comes to variety in entertainment.
Blackfoot itself has the venues it takes to keep people entertained, whether it’s concerts or theatrical productions at the Nuart or the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
If you’re up to a trip outside of town, it’s worth it to keep your eyes open for any events going on at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino or the Wayne Millett Theater in Aberdeen, or beyond those there’s always something going on in Idaho Falls or Pocatello.
These were the thoughts that struck me as I was updating the Coming Attractions on this page, and I’ve thought that for a while just seeing the variety of entertainment that’s been coming to Fort Hall and the BPAC for a number of years now.
WHAT’S UP AT BPAC
The popular Bar J Wranglers are coming for a return appearance Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20, and $15 and are available at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508.
The Wranglers had earlier been scheduled to play Saturday night, but scheduling conflicts resulted in the need for a change to Friday, which is fine with me as it gives me a better chance to see a bit of another show at BPAC that doesn’t clash with my work schedule (yes, I spend time working even on Saturday nights).
The Wranglers perform in Jackson Hole seven nights per week during the summer months, entertaining hundreds of people nightly at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon, and when it’s the off-season they take their brand of western music all over the world.
They bring harmony, , comedy, and a love of America to their shows.
SATURDAY IN IDAHO FALLS
If you had your sights set on the Bar J Wranglers Saturday night and the change of schedule left your Saturday night plans open, there’s still a chance to be well-entertained in Idaho Falls with Reckless Kelly coming to the Colonial Theater at 7 p.m.
Reckless Kelly may not play your father’s or grandfather’s style of country music, it’s country rock, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the pedigree. They’re based in Austin, Texas, but their roots are in the mountains of Idaho, carrying on the Braun name with brothers Willy (vocals/guitar) and Cody Braun (vocals/fiddle/mandolin/harmonica).
Yes, they’re offshoots from ”Muzzie Braun & the Little Braun Brothers,” offshoots of Muzzie and his brothers Gary and Billy as the popular “Braun Brothers” straight from Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains.
It doesn’t get much more western than that around these parts. Willy and Cody bring the country with that modern-day attitude.
COMING TO FORT HALL
For those who didn’t get enough of Gabriel Iglesias’ brand of humor, the Sho-Ban Hotel and Casino is bringing in someone who was “Gabriel Iglesias before Gabriel Iglesias.”
Comedian/actor George Lopez is coming to Fort Hall Jan. 18 for two shows, at 5 and 8 p.m.
Lopez brings a look at race and ethnic relations, including Mexican American culture. Lopez has been honored for his work and contributions to the Latino community, including the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, the 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award, and he was named one of “The Top 25 Hispanics in America” by Time magazine in 2005.
Fort Hall continues to build on its top-notch entertainment.
COMING TO THEATERS
I have to confess that I haven’t yet made it to The Movie Mill to watch a film, more because of work scheduling than anything, but I want to.
If I were to break out of that slump anytime soon, I’d want it to be with “Ford v Ferrari” coming to theaters Nov. 15.
I’ve been seeing trailers for this movie frequently on my Facebook feed, and it looks like a winner to me. It’s based on the true story of automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles going against corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co.
Having Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the lead roles is a plus, and the trailers give a glimpse into the on-screen chemistry the two have.
Seeing this auto racing flick showing on the screen at the Movie Mill would be a good way to go.
Bring it on.