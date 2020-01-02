BLACKFOOT – During a slow time in the local sports schedule because of the holidays, it’s time to go briefly to the way ESPN started — Entertainment AND Sports.
When I look at the past I am always reminded of the top 10 of a lot of things that have happened. The top 10 sporting events, the top 10 championships that have taken place, the top 10 athletes or even the top 10 athletes in any one sport or any one position.
This time around, “It’s My Dime” is going to expand its horizons a bit and look at the top movies that are slated for the year 2020. They will be separated into one release per month for the whole year, so you will get a total of 12 releases, and just to make it a bit more interesting, you may not even have heard that the movie was going to be released.
Some will have great titles, be great remakes, or just have a great actor in the film and that makes it exciting. This will be broken down into a month-by-month release of the month in my opinion and you of course are welcome to disagree, but the big thing is that they may not even be a movie that you have heard of. Some you will, some you will not, but they will all be a show that you should mark on your calendar and hope that you get a chance to see this coming year.
JANUARY – There are a number of interesting movies set for release in January, which comes on the heels of the final chapter of the “Star Wars” franchise and the third in the “Jumanji” franchise and those two movies have certainly lit up the box office with some huge numbers.
My choice for most interesting movie of January is “Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., as the famed Dr. Doolittle. The trailer captivated me from the very beginning and shows us once again what a talented actor Downey can be. This comes on the heels of his multiple film sequence as Iron Man, who perished in the final of the Avengers: Endgame. Now that he no longer has to be the guiding light of Iron Man and the Avengers, maybe Downey can get back to making important films and showing us his talents once again.
This film will be based more on the second book by author Hugh Lofting, and it will co-star Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen, with the voices of Tom Holland, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, John Cena, Emma Thompson, and more.
Sounds like a can’t-miss to me, but who knows, I have been wrong many times before. I just think that this film will be a hit among all ages of movie goers, but that remains to be seen.
FEBRUARY – “The Call Of The Wild” caught my eye and it stars Harrison Ford, who has had quite a film career even if you only considered the “Star Wars” franchise and the “Indiana Jones” franchise. This film is an adaptation of the classic Jack London novel and gets the big screen treatment again, and judging from its first trailer it would seem that it focuses only on a small portion of the source material, much like the 1935 adaptation starring Clark Gable. In this film, a St. Bernard/Scotch Collie mix named Buck is stolen and transported up into Yukon territory, where he befriends a man named John Thornton and embarks on an adventure. Harrison Ford takes the lead human role, while Buck himself looks to be entirely CGI.
How good this film ends up being will be seen when the release date of Feb. 21 rolls around. We shall see, we shall see.
MARCH – This month brings us three interesting releases in “Bloodshot,” “A Quiet Place Part 2” and the live actor film version of “Mulan.” The thing that intrigued me, an avid movie goer, is that I hadn’t seen “A Quiet Place” and had never heard of “Bloodshot” which has Vin Diesel in the starring role. I thought everything that Vin Diesel did was front page news.
Who is “Bloodshot?” If the Valiant Comics assassin’s relaunch series was any indication, that is the big question. An unstoppable super-soldier powered by nanomachines, Bloodshot’s past is a mystery to him, and he’s on a mission to find out who he is and who — or what — is controlling him. With Vin Diesel as the titular character, expect a heavy side of testosterone with this slice of sci-fi.
If that doesn’t pique your interest, then almost nothing will. This will be the first of a couple of Vin Diesel movies released in 2020 and will probably not match up to the “Fast and Furious” installment slated for later in the year. It should be very interesting if this film is a hit, what effect will it have on future installments of “Fast and Furious?”
APRIL – This month brings us one of my favorite of all the franchises, the 25th installment of James Bond. This will be the fifth and supposedly final Bond film for actor Daniel Craig, who has done a phenomenal job of portraying our favorite spy in yet another thriller. The bad guy is set to be portrayed by Rami Malek, the Academy Award winning actor who most recently portrayed Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Word on the street is that Malek is simply marvelous in this film and it should be a hit from its initial showing.
True Detective director Cary Fukunaga takes the reins for the 25th James Bond film. Craig is joined by series regulars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw, as well as returning characters played by Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright. It’s presumed Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch will play a newer 007 who may have to relinquish her famous code number back to Bond when he comes out of retirement.
While it is no doubt this film will be a big hit, the big question may be how much some of the other April releases might affect the box office for this film. As a big fan of the Bond franchise clear back into the early days of the initial Bond, George Lazenby through the days of Sean Connery and Roger Moore, I have been entertained thoroughly and completely and have found Craig to be as good as any of them and will hate to see him go, but it only means that he will be able to move on to bigger and better roles in other films.
April will be a good month for movies, with the likes of “Antlers,” “Antebellum” and “The Lovebirds” also being released. It should be a fun month.
MAY – May is a traditional month for movies as most of the summer blockbusters get ready for release before Memorial Day. “Fast and Furious 9,” “The Woman in the Window,” “Scoob,” “Legally Blond 3,” “Greyhound,” and “Black Widow” all have releases scheduled for this month. Some I am sure you have heard of and have marked your calendar for like “Fast and Furious 9,” “Black Widow” and maybe even “Legally Blond 3.”
One that you may not have is “Greyhound,” the next Tom Hanks film that has the look of a real sleeper. Of course you never know until the test runs have been made and audiences have been tested to see how the film does before them.
“Greyhound” is a WWII movie and the last time we saw Hanks in one of those, it was “Saving Private Ryan.” Not exactly a flop.
This film could well follow in the footsteps of that show and just knock our socks off.
Hanks is no stranger to WWII movies and he’ll return to the theater of war to command the naval ship Greyhound, which was pursued by German U-boats across the Atlantic Ocean along with 36 other Allied ships. Director Aaron Schneider (“Get Low”) won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short back in 2003.
This is the kind of film that could fly under the radar and then just all of a sudden be the hit that we have waited all year for and missed at the last minute.
I feel that it could be the real deal and I for one will be waiting at the box office for the doors to open and get another look at the great career of Tom Hanks.
JUNE – June will feature the release of two sure-fire blockbusters in “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
One will hit theaters in the early part of the month and the latter the week before the traditional Fourth of July blockbuster weekend.
For those of you who have been living in a cave for these past few years, “Wonder Woman” was a hit that propelled Gal Gadot to stardom and beyond. This film is set as a prequel to the Avenger days and has the look of an action film that will attract movie goers by the hordes. This film has been rated as high as the second most anticipated film of the year and will also star Chris Pine as Wonder Woman’s love interest in the film and is sure to drive box office numbers up as the first in the Wonder Woman franchise earned over $400 million and that ain’t no chump change.
“Top Gun” first burst on the scene 31 years ago. Can you believe it? 31 years. Back will be Tom Cruise to dazzle us with his volleyball skills and fast flying and motorcycle riding and we even get to see Val Kilmer as Iceman along with a host of new and upcoming actors. It probably is a rehash of Maverick flying too close to air traffic control towers and doing the unthinkable, but the original was such a patriotic hit that this film will have to be as well. Originally thought to be released much earlier than June, there were some setbacks in post production and now we have a firm date of late June.
JULY – The summer officially kicks off with the Fourth of July and there are a number of good films who will do battle for summer supremacy. Among them, “Jungle Cruise,” “Tenet,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Minions 2” and “Free Guy.” Of these, “Tenet” will be the most highly acclaimed, “Ghostbusters” will get the sequel goers, “Minions 2” grabs the kids and “Free Guy” will attract all of the Ryan Reynolds fans.
That is why I want to see “Jungle Cruise.” Patterned after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and based upon a Disney theme park ride, it stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (what doesn’t have Johnson these days?) and looks like it will be a great ride as a film.
Johnson and Blunt star, respectively, as a riverboat captain and a scientist on a hunt for a magical cure in this Depression-era action adventure. Comedian Jack Whitehall also joins in the fun, playing Blunt’s character’s brother. Collet-Serra has had a string of action-thriller hits working with Liam Neeson (“Commuter,” “Non-Stop,” “Unknown”), so there’s a chance this one could be slightly darker than anticipated.
This film could be just about anything, from a box office hit to a mediocre flop, but the fact that you get two top notch box office attractions in Blunt and Johnson it will almost certainly be entertaining at the very least. The fact that it is grouped with a bunch of sure-fire summer hits makes it a must-see in my book just to see how good or bad it could be. I am thinking that it will be pretty good.
AUGUST – I wasn’t a big fan of “Bill and Ted’s Big Adventure,” so I am going to pass on the sequel. I also wasn’t a huge fan of the “Hitman’s Bodyguard,” but there were some moments and I guess that the addition of Salma Hayak to the screen with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson will force me to watch this one. It could be good, it could be bad, but I guess it will be worth the watch. Looks like the weakest month of movie releases for 2020 which is okay since most people need August to get ready for school once again anyway.
SEPTEMBER – Another big month of movie releases and there are some that are pretty interesting.
“The Kingsman” caught my attention, in part because the first two films in this franchise were so darn funny. This one has a great cast as well and simply has to be a good follow-up as the third film in the franchise. This film is a prequel to the other two and actually shows how the organization was set up in the early 1900’s by Ralph Fiennes and he does his usual great job with a role. It should be entertaining, funny when it needs to be and a good foundation for the other two that have already had modest good results at the box office. Probably not a $100 million earner, but it will pay the bills and could set up a fourth edition for the franchise down the road.
OCTOBER – October will bring us a bevy of potentially great films led by the Tom Hanks film “Bios.” Here Hanks will break our hearts much in the same way as he did in “Cast Away” as he plays an inventor who is the last man on earth and builds a robot to keep him company. Will the robot be as good of a companion as Wilson was in “Cast Away?” Who knows. But I do know that when Hanks takes a role, he is usually very, very good in that role and makes us believe in the film.
“The Witches,” “Snake Eyes” and “Death on the Nile” all show promise as good films so October gives us some hope for a great ending to a year full of good films. Now if only November and December can get us hoping for a strong finish to the year 2020 as far as films go. I know that it is a long ways off, but if they can, how good will 2021 be for the movie goer?
NOVEMBER – Led by the duo of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, the film “Eternals” will try and steal the box office with a lot of advance hype. This could be the best film of the year, or it could just be another film to fill out your DVD collection with.
It has a great cast, an up-and-coming director and a plot that will surely get attention. The plot in brief, is about a bunch of immortals, who help to shape and form humanity on Earth and the history of this planet.
The cast itself has been released bit by bit and is still being doctored a bit by the director, so the actual release date that has been offered to us as early November could be pushed back a bit in post production. You just never know.
“Stillwater” is another November release that has great star power led by Matt Damon, who has the lead role of an Oklahoma oil rigger who travels to France to try and clear the name of his daughter who has been imprisoned for a crime that she says she didn’t commit. The daughter is played by Abigail Breslin, who has given great performances in the past and most likely will again in this film. There is a lot of pedigree behind this film from the cast to the director, so there is a lot of hope that the finished product will be great as well.
DECEMBER – A great month for films if history is any indication and the schedule here favors a few of the new releases as well.
Thirty years ago, the original “Dune” was released and was not very well received. This time around, director Denis Villeneuve will attempt to bring this sci-fi to life and he has assembled an impressive cast to help him do it.
Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya are just some of the actors lined up to undertake this operation and if they have anything major to do with the film, it just about has to be a success.
It will now be up to Villeneuve and his cast to assemble a story line that is capable of showing Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi epic the way that it was intended to be shown on the big screen. That is a daunting task, but with the names behind this project, it could be one of the all-time great box office triumphs.
There you have it, this edition of “It’s My Dime” with a new kind of topic to begin the year with and rest assured, there will be more editions of the “Dime” in the months to come.
As always, you are free to disagree with me at anytime and I welcome your comments at fdavis@bcchron.com at any time.