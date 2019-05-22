BLACKFOOT – It is almost summer in southeast Idaho and the question that comes to a lot of people’s minds are ‘what to do with the kids’ on those long summer days.
School will be out and the kids will be driving mom and dad nuts in no time at all.
Well, this edition of “It’s My Dime” will center around activities that are designed to be one-day trips and some of them will even be educational and could involve an overnight camping trip as well.
There are many things to do in this part of the world and some of these are delightful and will give you many photo opportunities as well. Many are much closer than you might imagine.
1. Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve
This place is only about an hour and a half away from Blackfoot straight west on Highway 26 and just past Arco. The place had a violent past, a peaceful present and a very uncertain future.
Past
Craters of the Moon formed during eight major eruptive periods between 15,000 and 2,000 years ago. Lava erupted from the Great Rift, a series of deep cracks that start near the visitor center and stretch 52 miles (84 km.) to the southeast. During this time the Craters of the Moon lava field grew to cover 618 square miles (1600 square km.).
Present
Over the past 30 million years, this region has experienced extensive stretching. A recent example of these on-going forces was the 1983 Mount Borah earthquake. During that event the highest point in Idaho, Mount Borah, got a bit higher when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake occurred across the base of the Lost River Range. Mount Borah rose about 1 foot (.3 m) and the Lost River Valley in that vicinity dropped about 8 feet (2.4 m.). On the Eastern Snake River Plain, rather than producing mountain ranges, these tensional forces have triggered volcanic activity. The stretching of the crust releases pressure on the hot rocks below causing them to melt.
Future
The volume of past eruptive events suggests that slightly over one cubic mile (4.2 cubic km.) of lava will be erupted during the next event. Eruptions from potential vents on the northern part of the Great Rift may be comparatively explosive and may produce significant amounts of tephra (airfall material ejected from a volcano), destroy cinder cones by both explosion and collapse, and build new ones.
Until the next eruption, ongoing -but subtle- changes continue to affect the geology of Craters of the Moon. These environmental factors include gravity, weather, as well as other natural and human caused effects on this volcanic landscape.
The area has some camping and picnicking opportunities, but be sure to call ahead to properly plan your day(s) at the preserve.
2. Yellowstone Bear World
This is a place that many people have been to, but how can you ever get tired of seeing bears and other species of wildlife, along with their young, in as close to actual natural environments than what is offered by the Yellowstone Bear World? This is truly a single day trip for most people and is only about 45 minutes to an hour north of Blackfoot along Highway 20. You can’t miss the signs and the day will be a delightful adventure for most people.
This is a unique park in that you can actually take a safari through the park and have a first hand look at the wildlife, and wildlife there is with multiple species of bears, reindeer, moose, wolves, warthogs and so much more. There are even bear cubs and other species that will have their young available to see. You can get on a tour bus that will allow you to even feed the animals at various points of your trip through the Park. This is not a zoo, but an actual wildlife refuge that is operated by a commercial operation and is something that everyone who lives in Idaho should venture out and see at least once.
3. Mesa Falls
Located just a few miles east and north of Ashton, the Mesa Falls area is a breathtakingly beautiful spot for a day trip. You can view the majestic Teton Range of mountains to the east and the falls themselves are more than breathtaking. There are ample areas for picnics and hiking and the road is usually in very good repair from the winter. There is wildlife around if you look close enough to see it and the area is wooded and just down right pretty. There is fishing of course, so be sure to get the licenses and bait and what not that you might need ahead of time and stop in Ashton for specific directions to the best spots.
The bid draw of course is the beauty and there is an abundance of that around to be seen. Be sure to bring a camera for you will want to be able to take home proof that you have been to one of the most beautiful places in the West, if not the world.
4. Ricks Horticultural Gardens in Rexburg
Sometimes, the most beautiful places you have never visited are right in your own backyard and that is the case with the Rick’s Horticultural Gardens in Rexburg.
Located only about an hour’s drive north of Blackfoot, the Gardens are located on the campus of BYU-Idaho and covers nearly 10 acres of land with walkways, benches and fountains. The students of the Horticultural Department have added plants and flowers to the gardens every year. The gardens were first put together in 1977 by Dr. D. Kim Black but the gardens weren’t officially dedicated until 2005. You can get lost in the lush portions of the gardens which feature a vast number of flowering trees, shrubs and bushes.
If you are of a mind to, you can even reserve a portion of the gardens for a reception following a wedding or special event. You simply have to contact the BYU-I scheduling office to make those arrangements.
The facility has plenty of paths, walkways, fountains and of course vegetation. Don’t mistake this park for your Grandma’s garden, it is so much more than that. Complete with a picnic pavilion and a European style garden, this area changes each and every year and you won’t want to miss a minute of it when you choose to visit.
5. Drive the Salmon River Scenic Byway
Nothing can kick off a road trip like a drive along a scenic byway and the Salmon River can boast of one of the best drives around.
This 161-mile scenic byway is by way of Highway 93 and begins in the tiny town of Salmon in central Idaho. The drive will follow one of Idaho’s wildest rivers south to its headwaters and then take you through desert canyons and over magnificent passes.
One of the first gems that you will encounter on this trip will be one of the campsites used by explorers Lewis and Clark on their epic trip across this country.
You will find yourself on the site of the spawning salmon beds at Indian Rifles, you will see the Tower Rock, the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, the Lewis and Clark National Scenic Trail and the Nez Perce National Scenic Trail.
There are many other attractions along the way that you will likely find interesting, including several abandoned ghost towns, the Sacajawea National Interpretive Center and many, many more items of our history all on a single trip down the Salmon River.
6. Visit Historic Idaho City
Another great road trip would be one that brings you to historic Idaho City. With a thriving population of 459, Idaho City will bring you right back into the Old West. From the Old West’s style of frontier saloons to the vintage stage coach rides, there is something to delight one and all around every corner that you turn in the old town.
Unique shops and antique shopping are available as is a chance to participate in a real old fashioned gunfight, if you are of a mind to. Shows, demonstrations, exhibits galore will line the streets and they even have the most unique store in the world, (by their own admission of course) and dozens of things to do for the kids and adults alike.
There are fishing opportunities, community events scheduled year-round and of course you won’t want to miss the Pioneer Cemetery where some of the headstones are older than the state of Idaho itself. You won’t want to miss a single bit of action in this fine old town. Be sure to take plenty of pictures because your friends won’t believe what you have seen without proof.
7. Spend a day exploring the Center of the Universe
It might be a bit farther than a day trip from Blackfoot, but the trip to Wallace in northern Idaho is well worth the overnight stay. To be able to stand on the marker that celebrates the Center of the Universe is just the start of many activities for your family.
Dozens of trails, the Route of Hiawatha, dozens of quaint little shops and stores and even zip-lining await your every whim and desire as you set off on endless numbers of adventures from the center of the town of Wallace.
The historical tours themselves will barely scratch the surface of the things that you will want to do and a single weekend may not be enough time for you to get to everything that you will want to do.
You will find the Oasis Bordello Museum, where artifacts of “the world’s oldest profession” have been collected for you to see. The town of Wallace has something going on every week it seems and there will be plenty for you and your family to see and do.
The best thing may be the scenery and it is abundant and in every direction that you look. The area is accessible year round and there is plenty to do no matter what time of year you visit. Be sure to pack plenty of outdoorsy clothes to take full advantage of the great weather, especially in the summer time as you visit the Wallace area.
8. Big Springs
Tucked away in a very picturesque valley just minutes from Yellowstone National Park is Big Springs. Forty of the largest springs in the world are gathered together almost as if by design. Crystal clear water, bridges, abundant wildlife and clean fresh air makes this national landmark a must-see for many Idahoans and very few of them have ventured to visit.
The Big Springs area sends its water down-state, where it eventually will form the rivers that make the Upper and Lower Mesa Falls that we talked about earlier. The entryway to this region of Idaho is through Ashton, just as it would be to visit Mesa Falls and you could combine the two trips into one or make it an overnight adventure. Take your time, because you will not want to waste your days by cramming things together. You will want to visit them separately.
Again, I encourage you to take your camera and plenty of memory cards because once you start taking pictures, you will likely take more than you can every imagine. The place is that beautiful and you will want to take it all in. Just be wary, this is wilderness and you never know exactly what kind of wildlife you will see. Moose and bears can be dangerous during the summer months.
9. West Yellowstone, Mont.
If you have never been to West Yellowstone, you need to go. There is so much to do in this quaint little town, even if you don’t use the West Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. There is a dinner theater that has very good plays and very good dinner selections as well.
The entertainment in the town is much more than you would expect to find in such a place and it is only about two hours away by car, so it can be a very good ‘day trip’ for almost anyone. There are some ‘dude ranches’ around that rent horses out by the hour or day and many trails and ways to spend an afternoon either hiking or riding or biking and be sure to pack a lunch for a picnic. There is even several establishments that will accommodate you on a picnic if you search them out.
Shops and antiquing are big in this town and in the winter months, there are more activities than you will have time for, from cross country skiing, to snowmobiling, to snow cats that will take you on tours of the park if that is your desire. Plenty of hotels and motels dot the streets and the evenings are full of activities as well, from dancing and dining to just about anything your heart desires.
Plenty to do, you just have to plan the time to get it all done.
10. Jackson Hole, gateway to Teton National Park
If you have never been to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and ventured a bit north to Teton National Park, what are you waiting for? Jackson Hole is one of the last real “western towns” left in the world and you absolutely have to visit the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. There you will be greeted with saddles to sit on in place of bar stools.
The old town square is quite unique as well as each corner has a gateway made of antlers that you walk through to gain entrance to the town square itself. Shows, including gunfights, are staged all through the summer and the town is made up of a number of different and unique shops and saloons. There is even a giant, three story greenhouse that grows vegetables in such quantity that the town itself doesn’t need to ship things into the town for the grocery stores to sell.
Fishing and wildlife viewing is extraordinary in Jackson and you will be remiss if you never take the opportunity to visit and make some additional memories for yourself and your family.
Well, this wraps up another edition of “It’s My Dime” and as always, please send me any comments that you have, additions you may feel that I left out or simply agree with me or disagree with me. This is all about us sharing ideas and thoughts. Email fdavis@bcchron.com or call me at the Bingham County Chronicle at your convenience.