For National Nutrition Month, Bingham Healthcare is highlighting the importance of making informed food choices and encouraging better exercise habits. They’ve compiled a few facts about how eating fruits and vegetables can be life-changing.
The benefits to eating more fruits and vegetables include powerful, natural sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They help to boost the immune system, protect against infection, prevent chronic diseases, keep digestive systems happy, prevent premature aging, and promote healthy eyes, skin, bones, and teeth.
Fun Fruit Facts
Citrus fruits, such as grapefruits, oranges, and tangerines, are loaded with vitamin C, which helps to heal cuts and wounds and keeps teeth and gums healthy. They also contain folate and potassium, which can help normalize blood pressure. Citrus fruits are also a great source of vitamin B, which can reduce migraine headaches and improve the appearance of skin, hair and nails.
Berries, such as blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, contain antioxidants, which have anti-aging benefits, help to reduce memory loss and keep urinary tracts healthy. Berries are also a diabetes superfood because they’re packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber and are low-carb. Despite their sugar content, many berries can safely be counted as a serving of fruit for people with diabetes.
Fun Vegetable Facts
Broccoli is high in fiber and provides immune-system-boosting vitamin C, bone-strengthening vitamin K, and vitamin A. Eating broccoli can help prevent colon cancer, lower risk for cataracts, and also reduces inflammation, lowering the risk of stroke and heart disease.
Potatoes are one of the richest sources of starch, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Fresh potato along with its skin is a good source of vitamin C and contain many essential minerals like iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous, copper, and potassium.
Adults should try to eat at least two cups of fruit and 2 ½ cups of vegetables each day. And remember: fruits and vegetables are convenient and nutritious in any form — fresh, frozen, canned, and dried.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment with one of Bingham Healthcare's dietitians, call (208) 782-3722.