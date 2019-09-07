BLACKFOOT — The maintenance crew of the Eastern Idaho State Fair works year-round, because the fairgrounds are used year-round.
During fair time, the staff gains a lot of seasonal members to cover the hundreds of things that need to be done before and during fair week.
“I don’t have time to talk to you,” said the head of maintenance, Barry Adams, as he ran out the door at the Bingham County Chronicle’s first attempt to interview him. “I’m in the middle of a crisis and have to deal with it. Go take photos of the staff setting up for the concert.”
With that, Adams disappeared.
Out in the middle of the grandstand, many hands were busy setting up the chairs for the concert, including Gary Stewart of E.I. Production, which does public relations for the fair.
Also putting many other workers to shame with his productivity at placing chairs was the fair’s general manager, Brandon Bird, who is not the kind of guy to sit in his office and let other people do all the hard work.
Bird checked on a row set up by some other folks on work crew and stopped everyone. “Listen up people. When you place the chairs, you have to be able to fit your hand between them, otherwise you won’t be able to fit your backside on the chair when you sit down. Leave two inches between each chair.”
Stewart paused as he passed by with two chairs in hand. “People think that it’s great when we have one-mike concerts like tonight’s,” he remarked. “They think there isn’t much set-up.
“What they don’t realize is we have to set up all these chairs.”
Part of the work crew setting up for the concert was the Snake River High School cross country team and its coach, Mike Kirkham. The team was there to raise funds.
“They do a number of fundraising activities at the fair,” explained Kirkham. “They get paid $1,000 for setting up and taking down concerts. They also get paid for parking cars in the booster parking lots, though what they earn is based on how many cars they park.”
Kirkham then showed off the video footage he had taken with his cell phone of the team escorting cars to their parking places by running in a pack in front of each car and then running back.
“They not only park the cars but they get running practice at the same time,” Kirkham said as he grinned at all the work his team was doing.
Back at the maintenance shop in the space under the seats of the grandstand, Adams continued to run in and out.
Asked about how many rolls of toliet paper the fair used, he paused for a moment to pick up a wrench and said, “Many.”
“When do you change the rolls? At night?”
“It’s continuous. It’s the only way.”
One staff member, who insisted on being identified only as “Mr. Maintenance,” pointed out a list of names and cell phone numbers of some of the seasonal staff members currently on duty.
“See those names?” he asked. “That’s the list of people on staff to call who will go and take care of any problems that need fixing in the bathrooms.”
There were many names but there are also many bathrooms and thousands of people who use them.
“There is also a local electrician, Blaine Robbins, who works full-time during the fair just taking care of things like changing the light bulbs and other electrical and wiring problems.”
Changing light bulbs doesn’t sound like it takes an electrician but not just anybody is up to fixing the spots for the grandstand stage of the huge overhead outdoor lights around the track.
“You know,” said another member who declined to be identified, “we never have a plan for any of this beforehand.” Then he turned and walked off to look at the plan and schedule on the big white board that had the schedule and set-up plan posted for the fair to look up what he had to do next.
The fair wouldn’t happen without the maintenance crews. The boss at the fair is the first to let anyone know that.
“The unsung heroes of the Eastern Idaho State Fair are the work crews who do all the hard work, that people appreciate but never see,” Bird said. “There would be no fair without them.”