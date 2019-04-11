BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department is looking into putting the Riverside area on a “road diet” along Highway 39 through town.
Corey Krantz, an ITD traffic engineer, told members of the Bingham County Joint Transportation Coalition Thursday in a meeting at the county courthouse that the department is proposing turning the four-lane stretch of the highway through town into three lanes.
The proposed change would have a protected left turn lane through the area instead of the current four lanes with no dedicated left turn lane, Krantz said. The speed limit would remain at 45 mph through Riverside, and it would go back down to two lanes at the Moreland Road intersection.
“People are jockeying for position through there. You have a tendency to have sideswipes and rear-end collisions there,” Krantz said. “This would improve safety and reduce speeding with people going faster trying to get around other vehicles.”
Krantz said his data shows that 5,000 vehicles go through that stretch of Highway 39 each day.
He said the department might also be able to look at getting five lanes on that part of the highway.
“There are getting to be quite a few subdivisions south of Highway 39, so we need to look at different options,” Krantz said.
The intersection of Judicial and Broadway was also discussed with a matter of determining whether the traffic signal there is still viable and whether a stop sign should be installed on Broadway to control northbound traffic going onto the one-way street instead.
Krantz said his data from there has shown that there is a low enough volume of traffic that the intersection doesn’t need a signal.
“Volumes are well below what is needed for a signal there,” he said. “We just want to take some time to study this. We won’t take out the signals at this point, we would just cover them up while we see how it goes.”
Krantz said the department would take a couple of months to look at the results before deciding whether to completely take out the signal.
He said pedestrian traffic would need to be taken into consideration. It was mentioned in Thursday’s meeting that there is a legally blind pedestrian who uses the crosswalk at that intersection often, and concern was expressed over him being able to navigate through there.
The department is also planning on upgrading traffic signal controllers and cabinets at the intersection of Meridian and Bergener in Blackfoot, using fiber optics.
Krantz said the department intends to relocate the controller on Meridian because they’ve had a problem with large trucks clipping their equipment while making right turns.
An overhaul of the interchange at Interstate 15 in Fort Hall also got some attention in the meeting. Tara Capson from ITD said the department is well under way in a design, and an open house is planned May 15 in the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino lobby area to give residents a chance to comment and have questions answered.
Chris Peirsol, a senior transportation planner with the department, reported that work on the Rose Road interchange is progressing well. Completion on that project is expected in early November, he said.