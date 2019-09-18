BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department will direct all traffic on southbound I-15 to use Exit 98 on the nights of Sept. 19-20 (tonight and Friday night) during construction at the Rose Road Interchange.
A detour will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. both nights. All traffic on southbound I-15 will be directed to use the off-ramp at Exit 98, and then to use the southbound on-ramp at Exit 98 to continue on I-15. All Exit 98 ramps and Rose Road will remain open.
The nighttime restrictions will allow contractors to demolish the southbound side of the old Rose Road Bridge over I-15. In early October, the contractor will demolish the northbound side.
This work is a part of a project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. The interchange is expected to open later this year with additional construction activities to be completed in spring 2020.
More information about the $10.8 million I-15, Rose Road Interchange project is available at itdprojects.org/rose