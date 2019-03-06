SHELLEY -- Proposed designs for planned improvements to the Interstate 15, Exit 113 intersection were put on display for public input during an open house Wednesday night at Riverview Elementary School south of Shelley.
The open house was conducted by the Idaho Transportation Department. Attendees had the opportunity to review and comment on ITD's "preferred alternative" for improvements.
Construction for this section is anticipated to begin in 2022, and according to department public information officer Megan Stark, it could last about two years.
ITD plans to make improvements to the ramp intersections. Due to increasing congestion and the need to improve safety and mobility, ITD is proposing to implement intersection roundabouts as well as lengthen the ramps, according to a press release.
"The current congestion at the ramp intersections causes increased traffic delays which in turn slow down mobility," said ITD program manager Troy Williams. "The public's engagement on this project will help ensure the improvements meet expectations."
More information on the project is available at the website https:\\itdprojects.org/projects/i-15-exit-113/.