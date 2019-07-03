BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working with the city of Blackfoot to remove what it considers an unwarranted traffic signal at the Judicial Street and Broadway intersection.
The change will begin the week of July 8, according to an ITD news release.
The city modified its traffic patterns on part of Broadway during the summer of 2017, changing the traffic flow on Broadway between Judicial and Francis Street from a two-way street to a one-way street in the northern direction. With the Judicial and Broadway intersection now only accommodating east- and northbound traffic, ITD gave motorists in the area about a year to acclimate to the new traffic.
ITD said it performed a traffic study in 2018 to determine if a signal is still needed based on intersection volumes. This study concluded that the traffic volumes do not justify a signal at this location, the news release said, therefore a stop sign will be placed on northbound Broadway.