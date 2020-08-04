With everything going on right now, we know that parents and grandparents have a lot on their plates. And, with back-to-school now upon us, that means new school supplies and clothes shopping, but it’s also the perfect time to make sure your kids are up-to-date on their immunizations. When it comes to medical care for your children and grandchildren, though, we’re here to help.
Our Bingham Healthcare Family Medicine providers located throughout eastern Idaho make getting your child up-to-date on their immunizations easy.
Immunizations (also known as vaccinations) aren’t just for kids — everyone should get them to protect us from minor, and sometimes deadly, diseases. Ensuring your child has all recommended vaccinations is one of the most important things parents can do. Children who are not vaccinated are at an increased risk for disease, which can be spread in the classroom and the community.
Vaccines are among the safest and most cost-effective ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. All vaccinations are thoroughly tested before licensing and carefully monitored after they are licensed. Having updated vaccinations could also help to reduce a child’s time missed from school due to illness, and could help to save you money on medical expenses.
- People of certain ages should get immunizations to stay safe and healthy.
- Everyone older than six months needs a seasonal flu shot.
- Kids under six years old need a series of shots to protect against polio, measles, chicken pox, and hepatitis.
- Kids between 11 and 12 years old need shots to protect against diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, and meningitis.
- All adults should get a tetanus shot every 10 years, and adults at age 65 need a one-time pneumonia shot.
Updating Back-to-School Immunizations
Bingham Healthcare Family Medicine makes getting your child up-to-date on their immunizations easy. Our primary care providers can look up your child’s immunization record for free on Idaho’s Immunization Reminder Information System (IRIS) and let you know what immunizations they need to be current and ready for school. Then you can get the needed shots right then or schedule a time that is convenient for you. (Try to bring in any immunization records you have when visiting a doctor.)
Schedule an Appointment
Please call your family doctor for more information, or to find a family doctor near you, please visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Family-Medicine or call (208) 785-4100.
FREE Sports Physicals
In addition to immunizations, if you have a student athlete, please talk to a Bingham family medicine provider to schedule a FREE sports physical, too. Or call (208) 785-4100.
IRIS is a secure Idaho immunization registry. If you are a new resident to Idaho and have not transferred your child’s immunization record to IRIS, the record may be incomplete. If you have a physical print out of your child’s immunization record, our primary care providers can update IRIS for you.