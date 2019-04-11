BLACKFOOT — They are called conservation officers, COs, game wardens, fish cops, and lots of other things. They have, at times, one of the most glamorous jobs in the natural resource profession.
In fact, a currently popular author uses a conservation officer as his hero in novels he writes about Wyoming. The men and women that fill these ranks undergo intensive training in both law enforcement and natural resource management and work incredibly long hours to get the job done. Unfortunately, the work can lose its glamour pretty quickly and become frustrating and sometimes downright dangerous. It takes a special kind of person with courage, confidence, compassion, and common sense to succeed at this job.
Tom Burkhart has been the conservation officer for most of Bingham County for the last 20 years. Tom grew up in Corry, PA, a town about the size of Blackfoot in the northwestern part of the state. Like many people that enter the natural resource profession, Tom’s early years were spent hunting, fishing, and running a trap line. He obtained an associate degree in wildlife technology from Penn State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Edinboro University in 1986. After college, Tom worked as a park ranger in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. He was also employed by the U.S. Forest Service in Pennsylvania and a private lumber company.
Eventually Tom decided to try his luck out west and took a position with the U.S. Forest Service in Colorado. While working in Colorado, Tom cast his eyes a bit further north and decided to take the exam for Idaho Conservation Officer. By 1994, Tom was working as an enforcement technician in Idaho Falls for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. He became a conservation officer in 1996 and was assigned to the Bingham County patrol area as a senior conservation officer in 1999.
Tom says his favorite part of the job is the variety of work it entails. He indicated that he can wake up with a plan for the day and one phone call can change everything. Besides his more or less routine law enforcement activities, Tom may be involved in anything from helping to capture a stray moose to teaching hunter education to local youth. He believes the variety of work makes the job interesting.
Tom told me that the most challenging part of his job is being the only person responsible for fish and wildlife law enforcement in a very large geographic area. He often works alone in remote areas of the county. He also indicated that it’s not unusual for him to return home from a day’s work, get out of his uniform, and sit down to dinner only to have the phone ring and be called back to work, sometimes for the entire night. However, Tom was happy to give credit to local city, county, and state law enforcement agencies for the support they give him and making his job just a little bit easier.
I asked Tom what the most difficult or frustrating part of his job was. Without a moment’s hesitation he responded “paper work.” Tom further explained that as the years progressed, the complexity of law enforcement and state government resulted in an increase in various kinds of administrative work and that these efforts reduced the number of hours that he and other officers were able to spend in the field.
At the end of our conversation, I asked Tom if there was one single piece of advice he would like to impart to sportsmen and sportswomen. He thought for a second and then replied, “Read the regulations and if you have questions don’t be afraid to ask.”