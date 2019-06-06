Eastern Idaho is known for its many trophy trout waters and superb fly-fishing opportunities. Within Bingham County, Springfield Lake is managed as a trophy trout fisheries and most local nimrods know that large browns and rainbows can be dredged from the depths of the Snake River.
There’s nothing more exciting than a large rainbow performing acrobatic maneuvers at the end of an angler’s line, unless, maybe, it’s a smallmouth bass performing those same maneuvers, but with a bit more brutal attitude.
The smallmouth was introduced to Idaho but so were many other valued game fish including brown trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, and yellow perch. Smallmouths are found in many of Idaho’s lakes and rivers including Dworshak and Ririe reservoirs and the Clearwater, Snake, and Weiser Rivers. The state record is 9.7 lbs. and it came from Dworshak Reservoir in 2006. Smallmouths are becoming more common in that portion of the Snake River flowing through Bingham County.
Smallmouths are sometimes confused with their cousin, the largemouth bass, however both species have characteristics that allow easy identification. Smallmouths tend to have dark-olive to brown backs and bronze sides while largemouth bass have dark green backs and sides. Smallmouths have dark vertical bands on their sides while largemouths have a dark, irregular horizontal band along their sides. When closed, the upper jaw of the smallmouth does not extend behind its eye while the upper jaw of the largemouth, when closed, extends behind the eye.
Many anglers consider the smallmouth, pound for pound, the toughest fighting freshwater fish in the country. Having caught smallmouths all along the Snake River and lots of other places, I can’t argue with this opinion. I prefer to fly fish for smallmouths but have caught plenty on spinning gear. Whether it’s a plug, spinner, or streamer, the strike of a smallmouth reminds me of the strike of a hellfire missile. Many times, I have sat slack-jawed in my float tube as a 20-inch bass takes my fly and explodes from the water, leaving no doubt that it has a very bad attitude. I lose most of those fish, along with my fly.
Smallmouths can be caught on a variety of plugs and hardware but a smallmouth dancing at the end of a flyrod brings a special kind of thrill. I learned long ago that I can land a 20-inch rainbow with a 4x tippet (that’s about a 6 lb. test line for you non-fly-fishing types) but won’t stand much of a chance landing a 20-inch bass with the same tippet. For most situations I prefer a 3x (roughly 8 lb. test) or heavier tippet and 6 or 7 weight flyrod. I combine this setup with a weighted streamer.
I’ve caught plenty of smallmouths by wading and fishing from boats, but prefer float tubes because they are quiet and put me close to the action. Using a float tube, I normally attempt to move close to structure (think rock ledges, weed beds) and cast towards those areas likely hold fish. If the action is a bit slow, I’ll work my fly out behind my tube and “troll” in and near structure until I find fish. However, smallmouths don’t surrender easily so plan on getting wet trying to net a large bass from a float tube
Smallmouth bass make for terrific table fare but, because it takes many years to produce an 18-20-inch bass, I release almost everything I catch. If I want a fish or two for the table I focus on 12-15-inch fish. The next time you get the urge to do some fishing, consider giving smallmouths a try. Once you gain a bit of experience, you’ll understand why they are considered a trophy fish.