Southeastern Idaho offers spectacular displays of nature from late March until early May. These spectacles are staged by two members of the grouse clan, the greater sage-grouse and Columbian sharptailed grouse. These prairie-dwelling species have a unique mating system characterized by groups of males congregating in relatively open areas called leks and then exhibiting unique courtship behaviors.
Sage-grouse, as the name implies, are found in sagebrush-dominated habitats in much of southeast Idaho. Males begin to gather on leks in mid-March and continue attending leks through early May. These heavyweights of the grouse world strut on small territories that each male defends within the lek. Although their strutting displays appear fairly slow and deliberate, fights among males can be vicious; I’ve found grouse with broken wings and ripped open air sacs as a result of these encounters.
Normally, the morning’s activities start about 30-45 minutes before sunrise and can continue for two hours or more after sunrise, especially if females are on the lek. However, as the day begins to warm and thermals improve flying conditions, the arch enemy of the sage-grouse, the golden eagle, takes to the air. Sage-grouse are the largest upland gamebird in North America (not including the turkey) and second largest in the world. They are also likely the fastest flying upland game bird in North America so there are not too many predators that they respect. In fact, I’ve watched coyotes walk right by male sage-grouse while the grouse goes about its business as if there was no threat. Golden eagles, however, are a different matter entirely. To an eagle, the lek is a breakfast buffet and sage-grouse that ignore the eagle are likely to end up as the main course. So, male sage-grouse usually begin to leave leks within an hour of sunrise, sometimes much earlier if an eagle is patrolling the skies.
Columbian sharp-tail grouse occupy grass and shrub-dominated habitats and are more general in their habitat preferences than sage-grouse. However, sharptails are sometimes observed on sage-grouse leks and the opposite also occurs. I know of one area where sage and sharptail leks occur within about a mile of each other. Occasionally, a hybrid sage-sharptail grouse will be taken by a local hunter. Unlike sage-grouse, male sharptails dance and cackle, often acting like they’ve had about three cups of coffee too many. Like sage-grouse, sharptails begin the morning activities well before sunrise and generally start to leave leks an hour or so after sunrise.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game tracks population trends of both sage and sharp-tailed grouse populations using standardized lek routes that biologists count 3-4 times each spring. Over the last 30-40 years, biologists have documented substantial declines in most sage-grouse populations, largely due to wildfire, invasive species, and infrastructure (think energy development, roads). Sage-grouse are truly a wildland species and very sensitive to loss and degradation of their habitats.
Sharptail numbers have gone in the opposite direction because the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), implemented in the 1980s, significantly increased sharptail habitat and the birds responded accordingly. Sadly, with the recent decline in CRP acres, sharptail numbers have also fallen in some areas.
Researchers conducting studies on these species use the grouse’s biological drive to attend leks as a way to focus capture efforts. Sage-grouse are typically captured by scientists at night with the aid of a spotlight and loud rock music (someday I’ll write a column about this). In contrast, sharptails are captured in walk-in traps during the early morning hours.
If you are interested in viewing these incredible morning displays, contact the local Idaho Department of Fish and Game office and ask a biologist where you might find some nearby leks.