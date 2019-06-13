BLACKFOOT — Thirty students took part in the annual Music Camp sponsored by the Bingham County Music Teachers Association. The camp took place on Wednesday in the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship.
Students were divided by age group. Each group circled through the 50-minute classes that explored jazz, piano, African drums, musical theater and singing.
Asked for the favorite part of music camp, Tessa St. John said she enjoyed learning about the piano.
Halle Walker liked “everything, especially the drums.”
Kamri Later, who was one of the student leaders, said, “I think it is interesting kids could learn different things they could do in their future.”
Kamri also really enjoyed playing the stand-up bass.
“It’s really different from the cello,” she said. “You have to press harder with your fingertips.”
The jazz combo was made up of Daniel Burt, singer and conductor; Christopher Burt, drummer; Jose Cabrera, pianist; and Norbert Farkas, bass. The tune the students played was the jazz standard: “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” by Duke Ellington.
The jazz combo played and sang the tune and then students played the different parts to introduce them to jazz. Students on the piano worked on playing the melody, the bass player added the foundation, and the drummers played the rhythm. Students also participated in improvisation by adding a riff when appropriate. A riff is a short, often-repeated series of notes in pop music or jazz.
“The heart of jazz is improvisation,” Daniel Burt said.
In another class, music specialist Jeff Ballard from Logan, Utah, brought 30 of his more than 60 African drums to music camp so the students could play them. The drums are called “djembe.”
All but one drum come from Africa; all from Africa are hand carved. The drum heads are made from goat hide; one is made from cow hide.
“In Africa, children must speak the rhythm before they are allowed to play it,” Ballard said.
Children recited “Walk the Fat Dog” as they learned the first rhythm, repeated three times. The rhythms vary.
For a more robust sound, the djembe is tucked between the feet of the player so air can circulate through the drum. The loud part of the drum is in the center; the sound is made by hitting the center of the drum with the palm of the player’s hand. A medium sound is made by cupping the hands at the side of the drum and hitting it with fingers. To “slap” the drum head, loosen the fingers.
Ballard's son, Jefferson, received a full ride scholarship from Southern Utah University for his talent on African drums. He begins school this fall.
Pianist Brad Young said, “Playing music is talking without words.”
He then showed students how to bring emotion into their playing.
In voice class, singer Diane Burt introduced the students to “solfege,” which is sight singing.
“It helps you sing in tune,” she said. “It’s even better than if you were to be accompanied by a piano.”
Students also used were introduced to breath-control as they sang.
Musical theater was taught by singer Tiniel Williams. She was accompanied by “Ursula” and “Ariel” who both performed in the musical, “The Little Mermaid,” at Snake River High School. “Ursula” was Alyssa Orr; “Ariel” was Tate Baldwin.
“There are three elements of musical theater,” Williams said. “These are singing, acting and dancing or moving.”
Not only were the students taught directions on a stage but they were also introduced to “auditioning.”
“In an audition, directors want to see your talent and what emotions you can display,” Williams said.