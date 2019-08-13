SHELLEY – In their annual trek north of Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz sent up promising rookie Jarrell Brantley to co-mingle with the Junior Jazz players in and around the Shelley area Tuesday.
Brantley traveled with Nate Martinez of the Jazz staff, who helps to coordinate these Jazz shows wherever the Jazz have a spot and the kids play Jazz basketball.
Nearly 50 youngsters showed up to play ball with Brantley and go through some drills in hopes that a golden nugget or two would drop to the floor to help them with their own game.
Brantley demonstrated some of his highlight reel moves in dunking and how important ball handling and teamwork can be.
“This was so cool today,” Brantley said. “To be able to give back to the youngsters was special. This is about the same age I was when I fell in love with basketball. These kids are what it is all about.”
The kids and the directors of the program were all able to work on their skills through some dribbling and passing drills that Brantley and the coaches put them through.
The highlight of the morning may have been the opportunity that the kids had to play some actual basketball against Brantley and the coaches. The kids usually had around eight on their team and they faced only three counting Brantley and it didn’t even matter when Jarrell would launch a shot from far beyond the the top of the key. Brantley didn’t always make the shot, but when he did, they were quick to call their teammates out for not playing tough enough defense.
On the other end of the floor, when a couple of the Shelley Russets were able to nail a long-range jumper, they were not only all smiles, but accepting of the high fives and hand slaps from their team.
Brantley, who starred at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C., was a four-year starter for the Cougars.
“I feel blessed to have been given this opportunity with the Jazz,” Brantley said. “The Jazz are a class organization and they don’t bring a player in if they aren’t going to give them every opportunity to be successful. The entire organization is geared up to help the player through development and coaching and using their own talents to the best of their ability.”
The Shelley kids were also given the opportunity to have a signed autograph from Brantley, who also spent a good deal of time with each kid for a photographic opportunity. Brantley was very quick and eloquent when he spoke to the kids who gathered around for a final bit of coaching.
“All I can tell you is to come to work every day, starting tomorrow,” Brantley said. “Work on the things that you can do without any help from anyone else like your ball handling and shooting and stay focused on what you are doing ... and do it every day. That is how you will become great players and have a chance at a dream come true.”
Martinez and Brantley and their entourage will continue on their trail for the rest of the week, visiting like-minded youngsters who all aspire to become NBA greats, just like Jarrell Brantley has hopes of becoming.