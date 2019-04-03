BLACKFOOT — Jensen Grove drew a big group of humans and wildlife Wednesday afternoon when the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocked the lake at Jensen Grove with rainbow trout.
If it wasn’t a large number of children, teachers, parents, and interested onlookers, it was the fish themselves and the seagulls flocking in at the same time.
The children provided gasps and anxious excitement as the fish were released. The adults provided smartphones to record the scene on video or photos. The seagulls made sure to fly not far above where the fish were released on the boat docks, looking for a shot at some fresh food.
The fish were released from two tanks, with 1,500 fish in each tank.