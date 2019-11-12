Retired Col. Jerry Lee is a veteran of 24 years of active military service. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1990.
“It was a very interesting career,” he said.
With professional affiliations in the USAF Medical Service Corps, Lee has had an extensive experience in aeromedical evacuation, medical regulating, recruiting and hospital administration.
His last six assignments were with the Air Force Surgeon General’s office (1978-1982); the Armed Services Medical Regulating office (1982-1984); the USAF Altus AFB, Oklahoma, Hospital (1984-1985); the Center for Aerospace Doctrine, Research and education (1985)-1986); the USAF Zaragoza AB, Spain, Clinic (1986-1988); and the UFAF Dover AFB, Delaware Hospital (1988-1990.)
Lee did a lot of planning and preparation.
Lee received his master’s degree while he was in the Air Force. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Utah and is a graduate of the Air War College and the Armed Forces Staff college resident programs. He is also a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.
From 1969-1975, Lee’s duty assignment was in Hawaii; he was in charge of air medical evacuation.
“My final duty assignment was at Dover AFB Hospital in Delaware,” he said.
Lee’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Air Force Meritorious Service Medals, and two Air Force Commendation Medals.
Lee and his wife, Jerrie, have five children — four daughters, Melodie, Tasha, Michelle, Andrea, and one son, Mark.